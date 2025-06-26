Australian No.2 Maya Joint is verging on a WTA top-50 debut after upsetting local Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Eastbourne International.

London, UK, 26 June 2025 | Ian Chadband (AAP)

Australian teenager Maya Joint has earned another milestone win, defeating British superstar Emma Raducanu in front of her adoring home crowd at the Eastbourne International.

Having lost the first set of her second-round match to the rejuvenated 2021 US Open champ, Joint looked at home with her crisp hitting, particularly on the backhand flank, as she recovered to win 4-6 6-1 7-6(4)

The result books Joint a spot in the quarterfinals, as well as a potential top-5o debut in next week’s WTA rankings.

Joint dominated from the moment she lost the opener, winning 11 of the next 14 games to move into a 5-2 lead in the decider.

Raducanu battled back, breaking Joint thrice as she served for the match. The youngster, however, kept her cool, sensing her second-career tour-level win on grass.

Joint delivered a fantastic off-balance backhand to earn match point at 6-4 and then sent down her third ace of the match for one of the best wins in a burgeoning career that has seen her jump from world No.1384, 18 months ago, to her current ranking of 51st.

“Today was really tough, there were a lot of ups and downs, a lot of momentum switches, but I’m really glad that I was able to tough it out in the end,” Joint said.

“I’m really glad I was able to win this one. I definitely try to hit the lines. Doesn’t always work, so I’m glad it worked today. But I think I’m an aggressive player, I like to use my backhand and am trying to learn how to play all-court.”

Joint faces Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinals as she vies to continue her stellar run.

A win would send her into her third tour-level semifinal, after Hobart and Rabat earlier this season.

