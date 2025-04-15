beIN SPORTS named as the new presenting partner of the Australian Pro Tour.

Melbourne, 15 April 2025 | tennis.com.au

Tennis Australia has announced a two-year partnership with beIN SPORTS, naming the streaming service as the new presenting partner of the Australian Pro Tour.

In a win for Aussie tennis fans and athletes alike, beIN SPORTS will stream 15 weeks of men’s and women’s events when the 2025 Australian Pro Tour resumes in September.

As an added bonus, the Australian Junior Claycourt Championships taking place this week in Canberra will also be available to beIN SPORTS subscribers.

Later this year, the second edition of the Alex De Minaur Junior Tour Finals, 16/u and 18/u Australian Junior National Championships and the Australian Junior Grasscourt Championships will also feature on the beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN SPORTS channels through Amazon Prime Video and Fetch TV.

As part of the collaboration, beIN SPORTS will become the official presenting partner of the Australian Pro Tour, with unmatched coverage of the events available on all devices including Smart TVs, Desktop and Mobile devices.

“The Australian Pro Tour has long provided Aussie athletes with important opportunities to earn valuable prize money and ranking points and we are delighted to partner with beIN SPORTS to expand our coverage so that Aussie tennis fans can find our homegrown stars participating in their domestic tour alongside the extensive coverage of the ATP & WTA Tours” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

beIN SPORTS is the exclusive Australian rights holder of the ATP and WTA Tours. Now, Aussie tennis fans will have access to unparalleled tennis coverage throughout the year with coverage of all of the ATP & WTA’s major events worldwide alongside their coverage of the Australian Pro Tour and Junior Nationals.

“Our partnership with Tennis Australia to cover the Australian Pro Tour and Junior Nationals gives Australian tennis fans the very best of tennis, both locally and globally. By showcasing Australia’s rising stars alongside the ATP and WTA tours, beIN SPORTS is not just bringing fans closer to the action, but enabling access to the next generation of talent and passion. It’s more than just matches—it’s about strengthening the bond between communities, players, and the sport we love,” said Mike Kerr, Managing Director, beIN Asia Pacific.

The Australian Pro Tour travels to all eight States and Territories offering more than USD$1.4m annually in prize money and delivering more than $30m in economic benefit to the towns and cities it is hosted in. The Australian Pro also provides Australian and international players with a pathway into the ATP and WTA Tours with the awarding of world ranking points.

2025 Australian Junior Clay Court Nationals – event details

Date Saturday 12 to Thursday 17 April Venue Canberra Tennis Centre, 3 Riggall Place, Lyneham Age groups 12/u, 14/u – Boys and Girls Draw sizes 32

Streaming details

· Three courts at the Australian Junior Clay Court Nationals Championships will be streamed from Quarter Finals onwards.

· The Showcourt matches will be covered fully with four camera angles, scoring and commentary with four matches scheduled per day on Tuesday 15-Wednesday 16 April with two finals on Thursday 17 April