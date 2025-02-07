Alex de Minaur advances to the final four of the ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam, placing a 10th career title within reach.

Rotterdam, Netherlands , 7 February 2025 | AAP

Alex de Minaur has wasted no time in blasting into the semifinals at the Rotterdam Open, where he was runner-up to Jannik Sinner last year.

The world No.8 disposed of ‘lucky loser’ Daniel Altmaier in the quarterfinals on Friday, 6-1 6-4, but may have been casting his mind forward to a potentially more uncomfortable date with his perennial conqueror Stefanos Tsitspas in the semifinal.

Instead, sixth seed Tsitsipas was knocked out 6-4 6-2 by impressive Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci in another quarterfinal at the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena.

The world No.92 Bellucci has been the shock of the Dutch tournament, defeating both second seed Daniil Medvedev and now Greek ace Tsitsipas in a breakthrough run through qualifying which the 23-year-old admitted had represented a “life-changing week” for him.

But while De Minaur won’t be underestimating Bellucci, he’ll surely be delighted to be facing the lively left-hander rather than Tsitsipas, who owns an 11-1 winning record against the Aussie No.1.

“I know I’m playing against amazing opponents and every day is a big challenge, because I am still not at this level,” admitted Bellucci, who could hardly believe his remarkable week’s work.

“Maybe I can play two or three matches, but then I really have to keep the energy up. But I’m definitely looking forward to any new step.”

De Minaur has progressed in remarkably comfortable fashion, yet to drop a set, even if he made it sound as if it had been hard work against world No.93 Altmaier.

Given an unexpected second chance to compete after being eliminated in the qualifying rounds, Altmaier wasn’t so lucky in finding the on-song de Minaur in fairly sharp mood at the tournament that’s proved such a happy hunting ground for him.

The German did become the first man all week to break De Minaur’s serve as he summoned up laudable resistance in the second set.

But the world No.8, with his inside-out forehand working sweetly and in command during his frequent forays to the net, hit back immediately for a fourth break of serve for a 5-4 lead that effectively sealed the deal.

He grabbed that break with a fabulous point that ended with de Minaur powering a smash towards Altmaier’s body, leaving the German to end up tossing his racquet away in despair after wondering what more he had to do to penetrate the Aussie’s supreme defences.

“I just told myself to back myself in that rally,” said De Minaur. “And it was an incredible rally, which went my way, and obviously gave me a lot of confidence serving out the match with new balls.

“It felt like a battle with the opponent, the conditions, a little bit of everything, out there.

“I’m happy I managed to get up for it and play some good tennis, and dig very deep when I needed to.”

He’s certainly not taking Bellucci lightly while looking to become the first Australian winner in Rotterdam since his Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt in 2004.

“He’s having his break-out tournament,” shrugged De Minaur, of Bellucci. “Beating Medvedev is a very, very tough task on any court – and he’s playing with a lot of confidence.”

