Kimberly Birrell celebrated a series of notable milestones in her progress to a first WTA final in Osaka.

Osaka, Japan , 20 October 2024 | Vivienne Christie

Kimberly Birrell’s bid to claim a first WTA title has fallen just short in Osaka, but the Queenslander has celebrated a series of notable milestones in her progress to the final of the WTA 250 tournament.

As a qualifier, Birrell won five straight matches to reach the first WTA semifinal of her career. With victory over Japan’s Aoi Ita, she extended the streak to six matches as she progressed to a maiden tournament final.

After rain washed out all matches on Saturday, the 150th-ranked Birrell was a gritty performer in the rescheduled semifinal against Ita on Sunday.

From a 1-3 deficit, Birrell won five games straight on her way to winning the first set. She also came from behind in the second set to complete her 6-4 6-3 victory in an hour and 15 minutes.

https://twitter.com/WTA/status/1847842174613766654

Birrell had hoped to follow in the footsteps of fellow Queenslander Sam Stosur, a winner of the 2009, 2013 and 2014 Osaka titles.

But returning to the court just over an hour later for the final proved one hurdle too many for the 26-year-old Birrell, with Dutchwoman Suzan Lamens emerging a 6-0 6-4 winner.

Birrell, ranked world No.150 entering the tournament, will nevertheless take many positives from her best week on tour.

In her main-draw debut in Osaka, she claimed earlier wins over Sara Saito, No.3 seed Elise Mertens and Zheng Saisai.

Birrell is projected to rise to 39 places to world No.111 in the next rankings release – placing her within reach of the peak No.100 ranking she achieved in September last year.

> READ: Train with Kimberly Birrell “Have fun, even when pushing yourself to the limit