Evonne Goolagong Cawley will join 184 young Indigenous tennis players from across Australia at the fifth annual National Indigenous Tennis Carnival in Darwin.

Darwin, NT, 7 August 2024 | tennis.com.au

Preparations for the fifth edition of the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (NITC) are ramping up, with the event taking place at the Darwin International Tennis Centre from Thursday 8 to Sunday 11 August.

The NITC 2024 will bring together 184 young Indigenous tennis players from all corners of the country. Players from seven Northern Territory communities – including remote areas Nhulunbuy, Utopia and Big Rivers Region – will compete in what promises to be another extraordinary celebration uniting young First Nations people through a love of tennis.

Fourteen-time Grand Slam champion and proud Wiradjuri woman Evonne Goolagong Cawley is looking forward to participating at the NITC again this year.

“This amazing event is the most significant gathering of Indigenous tennis players in our country, and it will be great to see kids of all ages enjoying the sport I love so much – whether discovering it for the first time or having the opportunity to develop and improve their skills,” Goolagong Cawley said.

“It’s incredible to see how tennis can have such a positive impact on communities. The celebration of culture, improving the health and wellbeing of everyone involved and promoting education are all so important to me. I can’t wait to come to the event again this year.”

Along with providing a fantastic tennis experience for both accomplished players and those new to the sport, the off-court focus of the NITC this year is on health, wellbeing and careers.

Sport is a powerful driver to promote and improve health and education outcomes for First Nations people, and tennis, renowned for being a sport for all ages and enhancing social connections, is perfectly positioned.

The NITC tournament features two streams of play, one for performance including a competitive showdown, and one for participation featuring Hot Shots Tennis and Future Stars for beginner and intermediate players.

Play begins on Thursday 8 August with winners crowned for the 14/U and 18/U Showdowns on Sunday.

A range of cultural and wellbeing activities will take place off the court, including traditional weaving, spear throwing, painting, free health checks and much more.

“At the NITC, First Nations kids from every state and territory across Australia connect through community, culture, wellbeing, education, and of course tennis,” Tennis NT CEO Tania Tandora said.

“These events are an example of the good that sport can do, and how everyone benefits from investing in the community and providing opportunities to play, learn and develop.”

The event in Darwin is the culmination of months of activity across the nation, with more than 1000 young First Nations people participating in 17 lead-in events around Australia in recent months, a participation increase of almost 300 from 2023.

