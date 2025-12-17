Tennis Australia and Nexo team up for the AO and Summer of Tennis

Tennis Australia has announced Nexo as the first Official Crypto Partner of the Australian Open, strengthening a shared commitment to innovation, technology and the next generation of digital experiences for fans.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Nexo will also partner with all Summer of Tennis events including the United Cup, Brisbane International, Adelaide International, Canberra International and Hobart International, establishing a presence across the entire Australian summer.

At the Australian Open, Nexo will take centre stage through the Nexo Coaches Pod, with prominent branding on the AO’s on-court coach areas in Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, John Cain Arena and Kia Arena. The Coaches Pods highlight the strategy, insight and real-time decision-making behind elite performance.

Nexo will also feature across on-court signage and speed-serve displays at select Summer of Tennis events.

“We’re excited to welcome Nexo to the Australian Open family,” Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer Cedric Cornelis said.

“As a brand built on innovation, expertise and next-generation thinking, Nexo is a natural fit for the AO and our events across the Summer of Tennis.

“The Nexo Coaches Pod will shine a light on the strategy and teamwork at the heart of elite tennis on one of the sport’s biggest global stages. Together, we’re creating new ways for fans to connect with the game and the people behind it.”

Antoni Trenchev, Co-founder of Nexo, said, “The Australian Open stands at the intersection of excellence and ambition – precisely where Nexo positions itself. Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to disciplined performance and long-term thinking.

“We are honored to join Tennis Australia in elevating the sport while showcasing the value of intelligent digital asset tools to a global audience.”

Nexo’s partnership reflects its strong global footprint and reputation as a secure, technology-led digital assets wealth platform used by millions of customers worldwide.

With the Australian Open continuing to lead the way as a global festival of sport, entertainment and culture, the addition of Nexo deepens its connection with new audiences.

- ends -