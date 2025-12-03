Tennis Australia and National Pickleball League partner to drive one of Australia's fastest-growing sports

Tennis Australia and the National Pickleball League (NPL) have announced a new partnership to create more playing opportunities nationwide as pickleball continues to grow in popularity.

Together, Tennis Australia and NPL will support clubs, coaches and communities across Australia to expand access to both social and competitive play, focusing on venue integration, innovative events and inclusive participation programs.

“Tennis Australia’s partnership with the National Pickleball League is a natural fit, allowing us to create even more opportunities for Australians to pick up a racquet,” said Callum Beale, Head of Game Expansion at Tennis Australia.

"The collaboration will support the sport’s momentum and help more Australians get active through both tennis and pickleball. Together with the NPL and other industry partners, we will create and support sustainable pickleball pathways for players of all ages and abilities.”



With over 30 million players worldwide, pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports for all ages and abilities. It combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis and is played with paddles and a perforated ball on a smaller court.



The NPL has helped drive the rapid rise of pickleball across the country through its NPL Pro Tour, nationwide events and growing venue network. Through this partnership, NPL will work with Tennis Australia to grow community access to the sport, while contributing pickleball expertise across key projects.



“This partnership represents a shared and coordinated commitment to growing pickleball across the nation,” said Ron Shell, CEO of the National Pickleball League. “Working alongside Tennis Australia allows us to introduce and integrate pickleball into the racquet ecosystem more broadly, and reach NPL’s goal of 1 Million players in the future.”