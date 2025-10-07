AO 2026: $1M Slam, Expanded Opening Week & 21 Days of Music

“Australian Open 2025 set a new benchmark, and in 2026, we’re raising the bar even higher,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“From the fierce rivalries and rising stars on court to unforgettable moments across the precinct, the AO continues to push the envelope as a global force in sport and entertainment. It’s a platform like no other for our fans, our players and global brands.

“The growth of the AO over recent years has been extraordinary – we welcomed 1.2 million fans in 2025. That momentum brings a new challenge: how do we give even more people a spectacular AO experience? The answer is Opening Week, which we’ve taken to the next level in scale and experience for AO 2026.

“The entire site will be open from day one, when kids can come free of charge, and live music will light up Grand Slam Oval every night. Fans can claim front-row seats in Rod Laver Arena for Open Practice, offering rare, up-close access to the superstars of the game. Top players will inspire the next generation by handing out 5,000 racquets to kids, while 256 players battle it out in Australian Open qualifying, setting the stage for three weeks of unforgettable tennis and entertainment.

“I can reveal today that World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz will headline the pro player line-up in the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam – a thrilling new initiative where one point could win you $1 million. Whether you're an amateur or a pro, the ultimate winner will walk away with the prize. Entries will open soon at clubs across the country, and during Opening Week, finalists will compete for a chance to face the pros on Rod Laver Arena. With more big names to be announced soon, you now have a million reasons to pick up a racquet and get ready for January.

“As we do each year, the precinct has been reimagined, and for AO 2026 we’re quite literally taking it to new heights. The Highline is a new elevated viewing platform that will give more fans a fresh perspective on the action, additional shade to keep everyone comfortable, and easy access to the popular Courtside Bar.”

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone in January.”

Australian Open 2026’s three-week tennis and entertainment festival includes:

OPENING WEEK will see the entire precinct open from day one for the first time, with affordable family tickets and free entry for kids on day one. Fans can enjoy AO Ballpark presented by Emirates, TOPCOURT, nightly live music on Grand Slam Oval, qualifying, open practice, four nights of charity events and Kids Tennis Day presented by Emirates. 5000 Hot Shots Tennis racquets will be given away.

MILLION DOLLAR 1 POINT SLAM where 22 pros will compete against 10 amateurs from across the country for their chance to take home $1 million. Qualifying will take place across Australia and at the AO during Opening Week with the final played on Rod Laver Arena.

SHAKE SHACK’s first ever Australian pop-up is coming to the AO. Shake Shack will be serving its signature ShackBurger® and an exclusive AO Shake, only available at TOPCOURT during January.

AO LIVE will transform the AO into Melbourne’s ultimate summer festival, with 21 days of music across the precinct – from nightly performances on Grand Slam Oval, including Opening Week, to five huge nights of international headliners at AO LIVE Presents in John Cain Arena.

THE HIGHLINE will give fans elevated views, extra shade, and a seamless connection to the reimagined Courtside Bar for the ultimate tennis viewing experience.

DOUBLE STOREY GRAND SLAM OVAL will offer more seating, plenty of shade, and prime views of the big screens, creating the perfect spot to soak up the AO’s electric festival atmosphere.

NEW DOUBLES FINALS SCHEDULE will see both men’s and women’s doubles finals played during the afternoon on the final Saturday on Rod Laver Arena.

PICKLEBALL SLAM will be back bigger and better after its successful debut at AO 2025.

-ends-