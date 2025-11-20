Nominees revealed for the 2025 Newcombe Medal

World No.7 Alex de Minaur (NSW), [32] Maya Joint (Qld), [78] Adam Walton (Qld), [95] Kimberly Birrell (Qld), [100] Tristan Schoolkate (WA) and [104] Priscilla Hon (Qld) have been nominated for the prestigious 2025 Newcombe Medal, awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding player and ambassador for the sport.

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John Newcombe will present the award named in his honour at the 15th annual Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards held at Palladium Crown in Melbourne on Monday 8 December.

“This year’s Newcombe Medal nominees represent the very best of Australian tennis – athletes who have not only achieved incredible results on the world stage, but who also embody the values of perseverance, sportsmanship and national pride,” Newcombe said.

“From Grand Slam breakthroughs to career-best rankings and unforgettable performances, 2025 has been a landmark year for Australian tennis. These players have inspired fans across the country and around the world.

“We’re proud to celebrate their achievements at the Newcombe Medal, a night that honours not just success on the court, but the spirit and character that define our sport.”

The 2025 Newcombe Medal nominees:

ALEX DE MINAUR

Australia’s top-ranked player continued his rise in 2025, qualifying for the prestigious ATP Finals for the second consecutive year, where he qualified for the semifinals for the first time. De Minaur claimed his 10th career title with a commanding run at the ATP 500 event in Washington, where he notched a tour-leading 20th hard-court win of the season. His consistency across the year included quarterfinal appearances at the Shanghai and Paris Masters, and a semifinal finish in Vienna. De Minaur’s relentless work ethic and speed on court saw him finish the regular season with 55 match wins. This is his sixth Newcombe Medal nomination.

“It’s an amazing honour to be nominated for the prestigious Newcombe Medal for the sixth time. I am extremely proud of the year I’ve had and I’m grateful to be recognised alongside my fellow nominees. Wishing everyone the best of luck,” de Minaur said.

MAYA JOINT

At just 19, Queensland’s Maya Joint emerged as one of the brightest young stars on the WTA Tour in 2025. She captured her first two WTA titles, on clay at Rabat and on grass at Eastbourne after a dramatic final where she saved four match points. Joint also scored a notable win over Emma Raducanu en route to the Eastbourne title and reached the second round at the US Open for the second straight year. Her fearless play and rapid rise have earned her a first Newcombe Medal nomination.

“I feel extremely honoured to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal. I remember going to the Newcombe Medal last year and it was such a fun event. I didn’t think me being nominated would happen any time soon, so it’s a huge honour and I can’t wait to celebrate on the 8th,” Joint said.

ADAM WALTON

Queensland’s Adam Walton made a major impact on the ATP Tour in 2025, highlighted by a stunning upset over former world No.1 Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters – the biggest win of his career. Walton, who made his Grand Slam main draw debut at the Australian Open last year, pushed Quentin Halys in a tight first-round battle at AO 2025 and returned to the US Open where he faced Ugo Humbert in another competitive showing. His fearless performances on the big stage have marked him as one of Australia’s most promising rising stars. This is Walton’s first Newcombe Medal nomination.

“I’m really honoured to be nominated alongside so many great players – it's been an awesome year and I’m so grateful for all the support from my coaches, family and Tennis Australia,” Walton said.

KIMBERLY BIRRELL

Kimberly Birrell delivered a career-best season in 2025, reaching her second WTA final in Chennai after a remarkable semifinal comeback where she saved five match points and won seven consecutive games. Earlier in the year, she made her first WTA 500 quarterfinal in Brisbane, defeating Emma Navarro en route for her first top-10 win in six years, and after debuting in the top 100 in January, peaked at world No.60 in May. Birrell also competed in the main draws of all four Grand Slams and was celebrated for her sportsmanship with the Margaret Amritraj Fairplay Award. This is her first Newcombe Medal nomination.

“I feel very excited and surprised, but very honoured for the recognition from Tennis Australia. It’s always a special night – I love coming together with all my friends and celebrating the year of tennis that was. It’s about celebrating everyone’s achievements while also recognising the people involved in tennis everywhere, highlighting the clubs, coaches, everyone,” Birrell said.

TRISTAN SCHOOLKATE

Western Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, reaching the second round of both the Australian Open and US Open, where he pushed top-20 opponents in thrilling contests. He claimed his maiden top-50 win over Joao Fonseca in Toronto and reached the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos Open. Schoolkate’s consistent rise through the ATP rankings and his fearless performances against top-tier opponents have earned him his first Newcombe Medal nomination.

“It’s been a great year in terms of my development and rise in the rankings,” Schoolkate said. “I’m extremely proud to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal for the first time. To be recognised for this award is a great testament to the continual hard work, which I’ve put in every single day,” Schoolkate said.

PRISCILLA HON

Queensland’s Priscilla Hon returned to her best form in 2025, reaching the third round of the US Open, her deepest run at a Grand Slam following an upset of 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova. She also saved five match points in a dramatic Wimbledon qualifying win over Victoria Mboko to reach the main draw and later won through to the third round of Beijing’s China Open, a career best WTA 1000 result that saw her crack the world’s top 100. Hon’s resilience and resurgence on the WTA Tour have earned her first Newcombe Medal nomination.

“It’s such an honour to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal. Just to be recognised and alongside so many incredible players means a lot to me. It’s a nice reminder of the hard work and progress I’ve made this year,” Hon said.

World No.1 junior Emerson Jones, rising star Cruz Hewitt and Darren Cahill, coach of Australian Open champion and world No.2 Jannik Sinner, lead the remarkable lineup of rising stars, world-class coaches and grassroots tennis leaders announced as finalists for the 2025 Newcombe Medal Australian Tennis Awards.

The Australian Tennis Awards highlight the extraordinary efforts in both participation and performance across Australia and the essential role local communities play in making tennis accessible to all.

The 2025 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards finalists:

Coaching Excellence - Club

· Sam Clayson (SA)

· Steve Foot (Vic)

· Owen Peemoeller (ACT)

Most Outstanding School

· Forbes Public School (NSW)

· Holy Trinity Primary School (ACT)

· Maitland Lutheran School (SA)

Junior Athlete of the Year – Male

· Cruz Hewitt (NSW)

· Novak Palombo (Vic)

Junior Athlete of the Year – Female

· Renee Alame (NSW)

· Ava Beck (Vic)

· Emerson Jones (QLD)

Coaching Excellence – Development

· Michael Logarzo (Vic)

· Des Tyson (Vic)

Excellence in Officiating

· Sam Gleeson (TAS)

· Phillip Goodman (Vic)

· Jennifer Roe (NT)

Volunteer Achievement Award

· Kirsty Cole (NSW)

· Klinton Devenish (SA)

· Michelle (Meg) Gethin (WA)

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability, presented by ANZ

· Ross Patterson (Tas)

· Andriana Petrakis (SA)

· Hunter Thompson (Qld)

· Jin Woodman (Vic)

Most Outstanding Tournament

· 2025 Katherine Open (NT)

· MDTC Open Championships (SA)

· Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club 35th Easter Tournament (Senior & Junior) (Vic)

Most Outstanding Club or Venue, presented by Howden

· Collaroy Tennis Club (NSW)

· Oakleigh Tennis Club (Vic)

· Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club (ACT)

Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Master

· Ros Balodis (ACT)

· Glenn Busby (Vic)

· Stephen Dance (Tas)

Coaching Excellence – Performance, presented by Culture Amp

· Darren Cahill (SA)

· Mark Draper (Qld)

· Chris Mahony (Qld)

Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative

· Hobart Out Tennis Club (Tas)

· PALM Workers, Sale Tennis Club (Vic)

· SA Blind and Low Vision Tennis Program (SA)

About the Newcombe Medal:

The Newcombe Medal, the highest individual honour in Australian tennis, is awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding elite player and ambassador for the sport.

The award is named after the legendary John Newcombe, whose enduring legacy continues to inspire generations. A former world No.1, Newcombe amassed 26 Grand Slam titles, including seven in singles, and competed in five victorious Australian Davis Cup teams.

Newcombe also captained the Australian Davis Cup team for seven years, guiding them to a memorable win in 1999. Following his competitive career, he became a respected broadcaster, bringing the same intelligence, passion and dedication to the commentary booth that he demonstrated on the court.

Newcombe Medal honour roll:

2024 – Alex de Minaur and Matt Ebden

2023 – Alex de Minaur

2022 – Ashleigh Barty

2021 – Ashleigh Barty and Dylan Alcott

2020 – Not awarded

2019 – Ashleigh Barty

2018 – Ashleigh Barty and Alex de Minaur

2017 – Ashleigh Barty

2016 – Dylan Alcott

2015 – Sam Groth

2014 – Nick Kyrgios

2013 – Lleyton Hewitt

2012 – Samantha Stosur

2011 – Samantha Stosur

2010 – Samantha Stosur