Ash Barty hits the court with NSW students

Three-time Grand Slam champion and beloved Australian icon Ash Barty made a special visit to Redeemer Baptist School in New South Wales today, celebrating the school’s victory in the inaugural Ash Barty Schools Challenge.

Selected from more than 100 entries nationwide, Redeemer Baptist School stood out for its creative and energetic approach to getting students active and engaged with tennis.

The challenge invited primary schools across Australia to submit photos and videos showcasing how students were embracing tennis - from mastering ball skills to inventing their own tennis-themed games.

As part of their prize, students were treated to an unforgettable day with Ash Barty, filled with tennis, storytelling, and inspiration.

“It was such a joy to visit Redeemer Baptist School and see the students’ passion for tennis firsthand,” said Ash Barty.

“Their energy and creativity were incredible – it’s exactly what the Ash Barty Schools Challenge is all about. I loved getting out on court with them and seeing so many smiling faces.”

During her visit, Ash rallied on court with students, shared personal stories from her tennis journey, and gifted Little Ash book resources to the school’s library and classrooms.

Redeemer Baptist School Principal Jonathan Cannon said the visit was a dream come true for the school community.

“Our students were thrilled to be part of the Ash Barty Schools Challenge, and welcoming Ash to our school has been an unforgettable experience,” Mr Cannon said.

“With 32% of our K–6 students already involved in after-school tennis coaching, Ash’s visit has further inspired our young players and reinforced the value of sport in building confidence, resilience, and joy.”

The Ash Barty Schools Challenge will return in 2026, continuing its mission to inspire the next generation to stay active and fall in love with tennis.