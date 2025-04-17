Australian Junior Claycourt Champions crowned in Canberra

Four new national singles champions have been crowned at the 2025 12/u and 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships held at the Canberra Tennis Centre.

The finals were a fitting end to a tournament that has hosted 128 players from around Australia over the past week, giving all the opportunity to play for national titles and gain valuable experience.

The girls 12/u singles final was a Queensland showdown between Samantha Sun and Eadie Biggs. Eadie defeated Sun 7-5 5-7 6-4 and said it was a fantastic week.

"I love the facilities and the claycourts here. It was a little challenging playing my friend in the finals, but I am so happy with the result," she said.

The 14/u boys final was between two Victorians, with Parth Chitroda defeating Jonathan Zhang in a thrilling three-set match.

"It feels unreal to be Champion, I still can't really believe it. It's been such a great week," he said.

Said Tournament Director Mark Pead: "We have had a great week here in Canberra for the 12/u and 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships. The weather has been perfect, and this tournament is a highlight on the junior performance calendar.

"Congratulations to all of the players who have participated in the tournament and our thanks to the team at the Tennis World Canberra and Tennis ACT for their generous hospitality, time and efforts."

Tom George, National Development Head Coach - ACT said it was the perfect platform for the nine ACT players.

"Tia Barrimore was a standout performer reaching the final of the 14/u Girls Doubles Championships," he said. "The hard work and dedication from Tia has shown her go from strength to strength this year.

"Dave Gandhi played exceptional tennis all week and finished in the top 10 in the 12/u boys' event. Celeste Rubiano, Mitch Rankin, Piyushi Bandara and Zoe Cowles all finished in the top 16.

"Former ACT resident Jobe Dikkenberg, who trained and was developed in Canberra before his move to Queensland, had a stellar week winning the 12/u boys' doubles and also reached the final of the 12/u singles to cap off a great week."

Three National Junior Championships are played each year on each of the Grand Slam surfaces - clay, grass and hard court - as part of Tennis Australia's player development pathway.

A junior teams' championships will also be hosted on the Gold Coast later this year.

RESULTS: 2025 12/u & 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships

12/u singles - Girls' final

Eadie Biggs (QLD) d Samantha Sun (QLD) 7-5 5-7 6-4

12/u singles - Boys' final

Zayd Joosab (QLD) d Jobe Dikkenberg (QLD) 6-0 7-5

14/u singles - Girls' final

Eleni Makantasis (VIC) d Ariel Gunawan (NSW) 1-6 6-4 6-3

14/u singles - Boys' final

Parth Chitroda (VIC) d Jonathan Zhang (VIC) 6-3 5-7 6-4

12/u doubles - Girls' final

Iris O'Donnell (QLD) / Kira Russell (QLD) d Sofia Haddock (SA) / Emily Liang (NSW) 6-4 5-7 10-7

12/u doubles - Boys' final

Jobe Dikkenberg (ACT) / Zayd Joosab (QLD) d Trey Phillips (WA) / Vivek Raja (WA) 6-7(2) 6-0 10-4

14/u doubles - Girls' final

Musemma Cilek (VIC) / Qiqi Lei (VIC) d Tia Barrimore (ACT) / Ceressa Jackson (QLD) 6-2 6-1

14/u doubles - Boys' final

Max Edwards (SA) / Jonathan Zhang (VIC) d Elroi Chiripamberi (WA) / Parth Chitroda (VIC) 7-6(4) 6-2