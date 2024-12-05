Successful weekend in Traralgon for 2024 Gallipoli Youth Cup

The 2024 edition of the Gallipoli Youth Cup, staged in Traralgon, saw Australia's best high school teams competing for the National High School Championship title.

The Gallipoli Youth Cup was first held in 2008 as a Junior ITF event and now incorporates the National High School Team Championships, supported by PRO IT and in collaboration with Youth of Tomorrow.

On the court, despite rain impacting four days of the event, the standard of tennis was incredibly high and the team culture and camaraderie was there for all to see.

Pat Cash, Australian tennis legend and co-founder of the Gallipoli Youth Cup, continues to be excited about the delivery of the event.

"We're delivering legacy and impact through the Gallipoli Youth Cup and transforming tennis through increased opportunities for secondary school athletes in Australia," Cash said.

Co-founder of the Gallipoli Youth Cup and CEO of Youth of Tomorrow, Umit Oraloglu, agreed. "We are proud to see the development of tennis but also the commemorative aspect of the Gallipoli Youth Cup," he said.

"This is the generation that will lead the commemoration of the fallen soldiers at Gallipoli so it's imperative we continue to make it a priority within a sporting environment".

The boys final was a repeat of 2023's battle between Brisbane Boys College and The McDonald College. Brisbane Boys College flexed their muscle, winning all four singles matches and claiming the first set of the #1 doubles to guarantee the result and the title for a second straight season.

The girls final was a nail-biter, with powerhouses Meriden School looking to secure their third straight title over a gallant Maribyrnong College. Despite three of the four singles matches going to deciding match tiebreaks, Meriden held a 3-1 lead after singles play and won the #1 doubles match to secure their 10th National High School title.

Winning schools received a limited-edition figurine containing authentic sand from Gallipoli, which were kindly donated by Military Shop.

Bronze medal winners were Marryatville High School for the girls and Palm Beach Currumbin State High School for the boys, while Endeavour Sports High and Applecross Senior High School were Sportsmanship Award recipients for girls and boys respectively.