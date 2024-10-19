Vukic downs top seed Tiafoe in Almaty thriller

Aleksandar Vukic will contest a third ATP-level semifinal, and a second this season, after outlasting top seed Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling quarterfinal at the Almaty Open in Kazakhstan.

The Australian triumphed 6-2 7-6(9) after saving set points in a dramatic second-set tiebreak. He secured victory on his fifth match point after one hour and 29 minutes at the hard-court tournament.

"(I'm) pretty overwhelmed, that tiebreak was pretty crazy," said Vukic following a first main-draw meeting with the world No.15 American.

"We were both a little bit nervous and the crowd was really getting into it, the atmosphere was great.

"I guess this is what it's all about, you don't feel emotions like this anywhere else. Happy to get through and go again tomorrow."

It follows an impressive late-season run for Vukic, who stunned world No.9 Casper Ruud in the second round at the recent Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Victory over Tiafoe was his third against a top-20 opponent, with Vukic also a winner over world No.15 Borna Coric at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto last year.

Vukic will meet world No.26 Karen Khachanov as he vies to progress to the second ATP final of his career, with the 28-year-old Australian a runner-up at Atlanta last year.

He brings a 1-1 head-to-head record into the high-stakes meeting with Khachanov, with Vukic the winner of the pair's last match on the grass courts of 's-Hertogenbosch in June.

Already, there's also a handy ranking boost after the Sydneysider's impressive performance.

In the ATP live rankings, Vukic has climbed from No.85 to world No.72 - and that number will rise again should he overcome Karen Khachanov in the semifinals.

Vukic planned to prepare for that occasion with a relaxing hit of golf at a driving range just near his hotel in the Kazakhstani city.

"(I) might go to the driving range next door to our hotel, unleash some balls to get some emotion out of me," he smiled. .

