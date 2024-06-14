States reveal line-ups for 2024 Australian Teams Championships

More than 160 junior tennis players will compete at the 2024 Australian Teams Championships on the Gold Coast next week.
The championships, held at KDV Sport from 21-30 June, will feature the best young talents in the 11/u, 13/u and 15/u age groups from every state and territory, as well as Pacific Oceania and New Zealand.
The annual Australian Teams Championships is a platform for young players to display their skills in junior tennis, all while competing to take home the win for their state.
Last year saw New South Wales dominate, securing titles across all three age groups and setting a high standard for future competitions, with Queensland and Victoria looking to reclaim their victories from 2022.
In 2024, the tournament will be broadcast live, with select matches to be streamed exclusively on KommunityTV.
|Australian Teams Championships 2024
|Age group
|Event dates
|11/u
|21-25 June
|13/u
|21-25 June
|15/u
|27-30 June
Tournament Director Francis Soyer said competitions like the Australian Teams Championships are an important opportunity for junior players early on in their career to gain match experience and build respect, trust and collaboration.
"We are excited to be hosting the Australian Teams Championships to provide young players the opportunity to compete at the highest level against the best of their age group," Soyer said.
"These national events not only foster a competitive spirit but also significantly enhance camaraderie and support amongst players and teammates.
"Many of our pro tennis players today gained experience at this very event including the likes of Australia's top men, Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson who are currently preparing for Wimbledon, as well as former world No.1 Ash Barty. This really highlights the importance of tournaments like these in developing the next generation of tennis champions."
Rod Laver Cup (11/u boys) teams
|ACT
|Dave Gandhi, Lin Dai, Jairus Dass
|NSW
|Mitchell Coventry-Searle, Ethan Wang, Caleb Gwinnell-Sheather
|Qld
|Hamish Caruana, Thoma Bogatyrev, Hudson Hoogsteden
|SA
|Jeremy Xu, Oliver Williams, Max Winstanley
|Tas
|Ethan Macleod Little, Mason Kocharunchitt, Arnold Galambos
|NT
|Keelan Te Whata, Kai Dysart, Hunter Mills
|Vic
|Oliver Baker, William Kallos, Lachlan Rae
|WA
|Trey Phillips, Vivaan Hari, Louis Pillay
|NZL
|Lukas Necas, Hunter Pang, Jiya Lokuge
|POC
|George Draunidalo, Hermann Thomsen, Andrew Aisi
Margaret Court Cup (11/u girls) teams
|ACT/NT
|Celeste Rubiano (ACT), Sabrina Babic (ACT), Caitlyn Casey (NT)
|NSW
|Emma Esenova, Joyce Sun, Emily Liang
|Qld
|Eadie Biggs, Iris O'Donnell, Samantha Sun
|SA
|Sofia Haddock, Sadie Gillard, Elaine Wang
|Tas
|Zoe Hanlon, Anna Zhao, Lily Fletcher
|Vic
|Heidi Kuppler, Talia Mirzayeva, Jocelyn Jia
|WA
|Amelia Hilton, Tea Zizek, Simona Costine
|NZL
|Tatiana Na, Olivia Gibbons, Gloria Young
|POC
|Faith Perara, Tabitha Speed, Stella Choi
Sproule Stephens Cup (13/u boys) teams
|ACT
|Tommy Camus, Mitchell Rankin, Rayan Kheradpezhouh
|NSW
|Joel Teng, Xander Jack Crabb, Sebastian Lavorato
|NT
|William Pengelly, Ethan Harker, Roy Vo
|Qld
|Arkin Amin-Patel, Vittorio Golda, Christian Joseph
|SA
|Max Edwards, Elisha Wee, Sarvin Dev Mahadavan
|Tas
|Charlie Marsden, Lochie Sampson, Marcus Wong
|Vic
|Raphael Savelli, Jonathan Zhang, Darren Lew
|WA
|Aidan Chan, Elroi Chiripamberi, Sam Mitchell
|NZL
|Ethan Pryor, Neve Upston, Liam Howes
|POC
|Changduo (Frank) Sun, Aifili Tamasoaali'I, Tao Hirlemann
Mary Hawton Trophy (13/u girls) teams
|ACT
|Piyushi Bandara, Zoe Cowles, Anaise Maka
|NSW
|Aimee Jin, Valentyna Rosa, Ami Dalla Pozza
|Qld
|Ceressa Jackson, Valenova Tsai, Cleo Taylor
|SA
|Hannah Park, Nahla Salley, Oparah Rajakaruna
|Tas
|Margaret Getahun, Ellie Richardson, Mary-Lee Matthys
|Vic
|Pauline Ma, Musemma Cilek, Eleni Makantasis
|WA
|Misty Woodhouse, Addison Franklin, Sunmer Royall
|NZL
|Una Misic, Rosalie Pollyn, Aliyah Daly
|POC
|Anne Lee, Joelei Ioane, Alex Chand
Reid Cup (15/u boys) teams
|ACT
|Luka Cowles, Tommy Camus, Ewan Duff
|NSW
|Ethan Domingo, Flynn Coventry-Searle, Har Abir Sekhon
|Qld
|Heaton Pann, Lucas Han, William Genberg
|SA
|Jeffrey Strydom, Ari Lewis-Kelly, Ashton Lim
|Tas
|Doug Sheppard, George Goddard, Zaviour Targett
|Vic
|Ymerali Ibraimi, Nikolas Baker, Lachlan King
|WA
|Nemanja Savic, Sehun Park, Benjamin Galvao
|NZL
|Liam Youn, Luca Bland, Joshua Gilbert
|POC
|Ao Li, La Hunn Lam, Junhyuk Seo
Reid Cup (15/u girls) teams
|ACT/Tas
|Piyushi Bandara (ACT), Jasmeet Goraya (ACT), Britta Russell (TAS)
|NSW
|Jizelle Sibai, Brooke Komorowski, Emilie Chen
|Qld
|Georgia Campbell, Tori Russell, Gina Cha
|SA
|Taylor Glennon, Jia Shah, Dayna Harrison
|Tas
|Escher Case-Boag, Zola Case-Boag, Paige Jacobson
|Vic
|Ruby Ward, Scarlett Dattoli, Gurmanat Kaur Sandhu
|WA
|Sara Nikolic, Elena Manoj, Karin Hiramatsu
|NZL
|Audrey Tran, Amber Dano, Emily Dunn
|POC
|Leila Mercado, Colita Hakena, Mia Chang
Junior players from Pacific Oceania will also participate in a three-day pre-tournament training camp, running as part of a partnership with the Australian Government's PacificAus Sports program to support Pacific Women and Girls in Tennis.
The players and four coaches from Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu will benefit from a nine-day mentoring program where they will be able to gain invaluable experience to take back home.
"It is wonderful to be able to provide the players and coaches with a tailored mentoring program. This year for the first time, we will also facilitate an encounter of the Pacific women coaches together with Pacific scholars from the Australia Awards program in a unique workshop at KDV," Tennis Australia Director of Government, Social Impact and Stakeholder Relations Vicki Reid added.
Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!