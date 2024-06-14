States reveal line-ups for 2024 Australian Teams Championships

More than 160 junior tennis players will compete at the 2024 Australian Teams Championships on the Gold Coast next week.

The championships, held at KDV Sport from 21-30 June, will feature the best young talents in the 11/u, 13/u and 15/u age groups from every state and territory, as well as Pacific Oceania and New Zealand.

The annual Australian Teams Championships is a platform for young players to display their skills in junior tennis, all while competing to take home the win for their state.

Last year saw New South Wales dominate, securing titles across all three age groups and setting a high standard for future competitions, with Queensland and Victoria looking to reclaim their victories from 2022.

In 2024, the tournament will be broadcast live, with select matches to be streamed exclusively on KommunityTV.

Australian Teams Championships 2024 Age group Event dates 11/u 21-25 June 13/u 21-25 June 15/u 27-30 June

Tournament Director Francis Soyer said competitions like the Australian Teams Championships are an important opportunity for junior players early on in their career to gain match experience and build respect, trust and collaboration.

"We are excited to be hosting the Australian Teams Championships to provide young players the opportunity to compete at the highest level against the best of their age group," Soyer said.

"These national events not only foster a competitive spirit but also significantly enhance camaraderie and support amongst players and teammates.

"Many of our pro tennis players today gained experience at this very event including the likes of Australia's top men, Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson who are currently preparing for Wimbledon, as well as former world No.1 Ash Barty. This really highlights the importance of tournaments like these in developing the next generation of tennis champions."

Rod Laver Cup (11/u boys) teams

ACT Dave Gandhi, Lin Dai, Jairus Dass NSW Mitchell Coventry-Searle, Ethan Wang, Caleb Gwinnell-Sheather Qld Hamish Caruana, Thoma Bogatyrev, Hudson Hoogsteden SA Jeremy Xu, Oliver Williams, Max Winstanley Tas Ethan Macleod Little, Mason Kocharunchitt, Arnold Galambos NT Keelan Te Whata, Kai Dysart, Hunter Mills Vic Oliver Baker, William Kallos, Lachlan Rae WA Trey Phillips, Vivaan Hari, Louis Pillay NZL Lukas Necas, Hunter Pang, Jiya Lokuge POC George Draunidalo, Hermann Thomsen, Andrew Aisi

Margaret Court Cup (11/u girls) teams

ACT/NT Celeste Rubiano (ACT), Sabrina Babic (ACT), Caitlyn Casey (NT) NSW Emma Esenova, Joyce Sun, Emily Liang Qld Eadie Biggs, Iris O'Donnell, Samantha Sun SA Sofia Haddock, Sadie Gillard, Elaine Wang Tas Zoe Hanlon, Anna Zhao, Lily Fletcher Vic Heidi Kuppler, Talia Mirzayeva, Jocelyn Jia WA Amelia Hilton, Tea Zizek, Simona Costine NZL Tatiana Na, Olivia Gibbons, Gloria Young POC Faith Perara, Tabitha Speed, Stella Choi

Sproule Stephens Cup (13/u boys) teams

ACT Tommy Camus, Mitchell Rankin, Rayan Kheradpezhouh NSW Joel Teng, Xander Jack Crabb, Sebastian Lavorato NT William Pengelly, Ethan Harker, Roy Vo Qld Arkin Amin-Patel, Vittorio Golda, Christian Joseph SA Max Edwards, Elisha Wee, Sarvin Dev Mahadavan Tas Charlie Marsden, Lochie Sampson, Marcus Wong Vic Raphael Savelli, Jonathan Zhang, Darren Lew WA Aidan Chan, Elroi Chiripamberi, Sam Mitchell NZL Ethan Pryor, Neve Upston, Liam Howes POC Changduo (Frank) Sun, Aifili Tamasoaali'I, Tao Hirlemann

Mary Hawton Trophy (13/u girls) teams

ACT Piyushi Bandara, Zoe Cowles, Anaise Maka NSW Aimee Jin, Valentyna Rosa, Ami Dalla Pozza Qld Ceressa Jackson, Valenova Tsai, Cleo Taylor SA Hannah Park, Nahla Salley, Oparah Rajakaruna Tas Margaret Getahun, Ellie Richardson, Mary-Lee Matthys Vic Pauline Ma, Musemma Cilek, Eleni Makantasis WA Misty Woodhouse, Addison Franklin, Sunmer Royall NZL Una Misic, Rosalie Pollyn, Aliyah Daly POC Anne Lee, Joelei Ioane, Alex Chand

Reid Cup (15/u boys) teams

ACT Luka Cowles, Tommy Camus, Ewan Duff NSW Ethan Domingo, Flynn Coventry-Searle, Har Abir Sekhon Qld Heaton Pann, Lucas Han, William Genberg SA Jeffrey Strydom, Ari Lewis-Kelly, Ashton Lim Tas Doug Sheppard, George Goddard, Zaviour Targett Vic Ymerali Ibraimi, Nikolas Baker, Lachlan King WA Nemanja Savic, Sehun Park, Benjamin Galvao NZL Liam Youn, Luca Bland, Joshua Gilbert POC Ao Li, La Hunn Lam, Junhyuk Seo

Reid Cup (15/u girls) teams

ACT/Tas Piyushi Bandara (ACT), Jasmeet Goraya (ACT), Britta Russell (TAS) NSW Jizelle Sibai, Brooke Komorowski, Emilie Chen Qld Georgia Campbell, Tori Russell, Gina Cha SA Taylor Glennon, Jia Shah, Dayna Harrison Tas Escher Case-Boag, Zola Case-Boag, Paige Jacobson Vic Ruby Ward, Scarlett Dattoli, Gurmanat Kaur Sandhu WA Sara Nikolic, Elena Manoj, Karin Hiramatsu NZL Audrey Tran, Amber Dano, Emily Dunn POC Leila Mercado, Colita Hakena, Mia Chang

Junior players from Pacific Oceania will also participate in a three-day pre-tournament training camp, running as part of a partnership with the Australian Government's PacificAus Sports program to support Pacific Women and Girls in Tennis.

The players and four coaches from Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu will benefit from a nine-day mentoring program where they will be able to gain invaluable experience to take back home.

"It is wonderful to be able to provide the players and coaches with a tailored mentoring program. This year for the first time, we will also facilitate an encounter of the Pacific women coaches together with Pacific scholars from the Australia Awards program in a unique workshop at KDV," Tennis Australia Director of Government, Social Impact and Stakeholder Relations Vicki Reid added.

