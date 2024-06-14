States reveal line-ups for 2024 Australian Teams Championships

The 2024 Australian Teams Championships, featuring more than 160 of the nation's most promising junior athletes, begin next week in Queensland.

Friday 14 June 2024
Gold Coast, Australia
Georgia Campbell during the Talent Combine at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/JASON O'BRIEN

More than 160 junior tennis players will compete at the 2024 Australian Teams Championships on the Gold Coast next week.

The championships, held at KDV Sport from 21-30 June, will feature the best young talents in the 11/u, 13/u and 15/u age groups from every state and territory, as well as Pacific Oceania and New Zealand.

The annual Australian Teams Championships is a platform for young players to display their skills in junior tennis, all while competing to take home the win for their state.

Last year saw New South Wales dominate, securing titles across all three age groups and setting a high standard for future competitions, with Queensland and Victoria looking to reclaim their victories from 2022.

In 2024, the tournament will be broadcast live, with select matches to be streamed exclusively on KommunityTV.

Australian Teams Championships 2024
Age groupEvent dates
11/u21-25 June
13/u21-25 June
15/u27-30 June

Tournament Director Francis Soyer said competitions like the Australian Teams Championships are an important opportunity for junior players early on in their career to gain match experience and build respect, trust and collaboration.

"We are excited to be hosting the Australian Teams Championships to provide young players the opportunity to compete at the highest level against the best of their age group," Soyer said.

"These national events not only foster a competitive spirit but also significantly enhance camaraderie and support amongst players and teammates.

"Many of our pro tennis players today gained experience at this very event including the likes of Australia's top men, Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson who are currently preparing for Wimbledon, as well as former world No.1 Ash Barty. This really highlights the importance of tournaments like these in developing the next generation of tennis champions."

Rod Laver Cup (11/u boys) teams

ACTDave Gandhi, Lin Dai, Jairus Dass
NSWMitchell Coventry-Searle, Ethan Wang, Caleb Gwinnell-Sheather
QldHamish Caruana, Thoma Bogatyrev, Hudson Hoogsteden
SAJeremy Xu, Oliver Williams, Max Winstanley
TasEthan Macleod Little, Mason Kocharunchitt, Arnold Galambos
NTKeelan Te Whata, Kai Dysart, Hunter Mills
VicOliver Baker, William Kallos, Lachlan Rae
WATrey Phillips, Vivaan Hari, Louis Pillay
NZLLukas Necas, Hunter Pang, Jiya Lokuge
POCGeorge Draunidalo, Hermann Thomsen, Andrew Aisi
Margaret Court Cup (11/u girls) teams

ACT/NTCeleste Rubiano (ACT), Sabrina Babic (ACT), Caitlyn Casey (NT)
NSWEmma Esenova, Joyce Sun, Emily Liang
QldEadie Biggs, Iris O'Donnell, Samantha Sun
SASofia Haddock, Sadie Gillard, Elaine Wang
TasZoe Hanlon, Anna Zhao, Lily Fletcher
VicHeidi Kuppler, Talia Mirzayeva, Jocelyn Jia
WAAmelia Hilton, Tea Zizek, Simona Costine
NZLTatiana Na, Olivia Gibbons, Gloria Young
POCFaith Perara, Tabitha Speed, Stella Choi
Sproule Stephens Cup (13/u boys) teams

ACTTommy Camus, Mitchell Rankin, Rayan Kheradpezhouh
NSWJoel Teng, Xander Jack Crabb, Sebastian Lavorato
NTWilliam Pengelly, Ethan Harker, Roy Vo
QldArkin Amin-Patel, Vittorio Golda, Christian Joseph
SAMax Edwards, Elisha Wee, Sarvin Dev Mahadavan
TasCharlie Marsden, Lochie Sampson, Marcus Wong
VicRaphael Savelli, Jonathan Zhang, Darren Lew
WAAidan Chan, Elroi Chiripamberi, Sam Mitchell
NZLEthan Pryor, Neve Upston, Liam Howes
POCChangduo (Frank) Sun, Aifili Tamasoaali'I, Tao Hirlemann
Mary Hawton Trophy (13/u girls) teams

ACTPiyushi Bandara, Zoe Cowles, Anaise Maka
NSWAimee Jin, Valentyna Rosa, Ami Dalla Pozza
QldCeressa Jackson, Valenova Tsai, Cleo Taylor
SAHannah Park, Nahla Salley, Oparah Rajakaruna
TasMargaret Getahun, Ellie Richardson, Mary-Lee Matthys
VicPauline Ma, Musemma Cilek, Eleni Makantasis
WAMisty Woodhouse, Addison Franklin, Sunmer Royall
NZLUna Misic, Rosalie Pollyn, Aliyah Daly
POCAnne Lee, Joelei Ioane, Alex Chand
Reid Cup (15/u boys) teams

ACTLuka Cowles, Tommy Camus, Ewan Duff
NSWEthan Domingo, Flynn Coventry-Searle, Har Abir Sekhon
QldHeaton Pann, Lucas Han, William Genberg
SAJeffrey Strydom, Ari Lewis-Kelly, Ashton Lim
TasDoug Sheppard, George Goddard, Zaviour Targett
VicYmerali Ibraimi, Nikolas Baker, Lachlan King
WANemanja Savic, Sehun Park, Benjamin Galvao
NZLLiam Youn, Luca Bland, Joshua Gilbert
POCAo Li, La Hunn Lam, Junhyuk Seo
Reid Cup (15/u girls) teams

ACT/TasPiyushi Bandara (ACT), Jasmeet Goraya (ACT), Britta Russell (TAS)
NSWJizelle Sibai, Brooke Komorowski, Emilie Chen
QldGeorgia Campbell, Tori Russell, Gina Cha
SATaylor Glennon, Jia Shah, Dayna Harrison
TasEscher Case-Boag, Zola Case-Boag, Paige Jacobson
VicRuby Ward, Scarlett Dattoli, Gurmanat Kaur Sandhu
WASara Nikolic, Elena Manoj, Karin Hiramatsu
NZLAudrey Tran, Amber Dano, Emily Dunn
POCLeila Mercado, Colita Hakena, Mia Chang

Junior players from Pacific Oceania will also participate in a three-day pre-tournament training camp, running as part of a partnership with the Australian Government's PacificAus Sports program to support Pacific Women and Girls in Tennis.

The players and four coaches from Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu will benefit from a nine-day mentoring program where they will be able to gain invaluable experience to take back home.

"It is wonderful to be able to provide the players and coaches with a tailored mentoring program. This year for the first time, we will also facilitate an encounter of the Pacific women coaches together with Pacific scholars from the Australia Awards program in a unique workshop at KDV," Tennis Australia Director of Government, Social Impact and Stakeholder Relations Vicki Reid added.

