Glen Flindell and Isabel Cairns soak up "amazing" experience at Roland Garros 2024

Two of Australia's leading deaf and hard of hearing athletes enjoyed a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" at Roland Garros 2024.

Glen Flindell and Isabel Cairns represented Australia in an exhibition series against a French team in Paris yesterday.

"It was a really great experience," said Cairns, who secured a singles victory without conceding a game.

The 13-year-old from Melbourne relished the opportunity to don the green and gold on a Grand Slam stage.

"I was really excited because I watch all the pros play here and now I get to play here, which is really amazing," she said.

"I've played a lot of clay, but this was probably the best clay I've played on."

Flindell, a 44-year-old from Melbourne, agreed it was a special experience.

"It's something I'll never forget," Flindell said.

"We got to pretend to be a professional player for one or two days."

The exhibition series was decided in a mixed doubles rubber, with Cairns and Flindell combining to score a 6-1 6-2 victory against their French compatriots.

> LEARN MORE: Deaf and hard of hearing playing pathways in Australia

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

Deaf and Hard of Hearing exhibition series

AUSTRALIA d FRANCE 2-1

Men's singles: Olivier Grave (FRA) d Glen Flindell (AUS) 6-0 6-3

Women's singles: Isabel Cairns (AUS) d Caroline Vidal (FRA) 6-0 6-0

Mixed doubles: Isabel Cairns/Glen Flindell (AUS) d Jessica Gagnant/Mikael Laurent (FRA) 6-1 6-2

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!