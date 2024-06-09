Glen Flindell and Isabel Cairns soak up "amazing" experience at Roland Garros 2024

Glen Flindell and Isabel Cairns combined to help Australia win a deaf and hard of hearing exhibition series against France at Roland Garros 2024.

Sunday 09 June 2024
Leigh Rogers
Paris, France

Two of Australia's leading deaf and hard of hearing athletes enjoyed a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" at Roland Garros 2024.

Glen Flindell and Isabel Cairns represented Australia in an exhibition series against a French team in Paris yesterday.

"It was a really great experience," said Cairns, who secured a singles victory without conceding a game.

The 13-year-old from Melbourne relished the opportunity to don the green and gold on a Grand Slam stage.

"I was really excited because I watch all the pros play here and now I get to play here, which is really amazing," she said.

"I've played a lot of clay, but this was probably the best clay I've played on."

Flindell, a 44-year-old from Melbourne, agreed it was a special experience.

"It's something I'll never forget," Flindell said.

"We got to pretend to be a professional player for one or two days."

The exhibition series was decided in a mixed doubles rubber, with Cairns and Flindell combining to score a 6-1 6-2 victory against their French compatriots.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

Deaf and Hard of Hearing exhibition series
AUSTRALIA d FRANCE 2-1

Men's singles: Olivier Grave (FRA) d Glen Flindell (AUS) 6-0 6-3
Women's singles: Isabel Cairns (AUS) d Caroline Vidal (FRA) 6-0 6-0
Mixed doubles: Isabel Cairns/Glen Flindell (AUS) d Jessica Gagnant/Mikael Laurent (FRA) 6-1 6-2

