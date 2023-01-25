J.O. Anderson inducted into Australian Tennis Hall of Fame

An original great of Australian tennis was honoured at Australian Open 2023, as James Outram Anderson - fondly known a 'JO' - was inducted into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame.

The Australian Open was the perfect setting for the posthumous honour, with Anderson a winner of the Australian Championships in 1922, 1924 and 1925.

Anderson, who was represented by family members including grandchildren Greg Hopper, Lyn Schmidt, Erica Townsend and Maxine Devon in a special ceremony at Rod Laver Arena, peaked at world No.3 in the rankings He was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 1922 and 1925.

Proud grandson Hopper related that his grandfather was known for both the serve and volley skills that were helped by his 198 cm frame, and his exemplary tennis etiquette.

"He was extremely well mannered," said Hopper of his grandfather, often referenced as 'Gentleman Jim' by respectful tourmates. "If you were going to write a book on a gentleman, start with JO."

A lightning-fast player who also earned the nickname "The Greyhound", Anderson also boasted a strength in his potent forehand.

Those weapons helped the Australian thrive in doubles; he lifted the Wimbledon trophy with Randolph Lycett in 1922 and the Australian Championships with Norman Brookes in 1924. Anderson contested a further four doubles finals at his home event.

The Australian was also a proud Davis Cup representative, featuring in the 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923 and 1925 Davis Cup teams. Building a 28-8 win-loss record in the team competition, Anderson helped his nation reach the 1920, 1922 and 1923 Davsi Cup finals, finishing runner-up to the United States each time.

Immortalised in bronze thanks to a sculpture by Barbara McLean, Anderson's statue will join the Australian tennis legends in Garden Square at Melbourne Park.

> LEARN MORE: Australian Tennis Hall of Fame