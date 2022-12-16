Tennis Australia Chair re-elected to 2025

Tennis Australia Chair Jayne Hrdlicka has been re-elected for a third term until 2025.

Ms Hrdlicka was appointed to the Tennis Australia Board in 2016 and elected the organisation's first female Chair in October 2017. She holds a unique combination of executive and advisory experience with leadership roles in FMCG, tourism, retail and technology-orientated businesses and she was appointed the CEO of Virgin Australia in 2020.

"It is an absolute privilege to continue to lead our organisation as we work to deliver a powerful vision for our sport. The unity that we have shown over a tough couple of years across the sport has served us well and stems from our shared passionate purpose to grow grassroots tennis," Ms Hrdlicka told Members at the Tennis Australia AGM in Melbourne this week.

Some of the recent highlights included:



Tennis participation growing by 14 per cent, with the 20 per cent increase in adults on court (AusPlay data)

630,000 Australian children experienced tennis for the first time through Tennis Hots Shots

Seven players lifted Grand Slam trophies in 2022 including Ash Barty, the first local to win the women's singles at the Australian Open in 44 years, as well as Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, who were the first all-Australian pairing since 1997 to win an Australian Open men's doubles title.

"This year we planted the seeds to ensure our participation growth during the pandemic continues well into the future. This growth in people playing tennis drives more engagement in the sport, drives more homegrown professionals and enables the Australian Open to grow from strength to strength," Ms Hrdlicka explained.

Board Directors Elizabeth Minogue and Graham Bradley AM were also returned. The Tennis Australia Board is:



Jayne Hrdlicka, Chair

Dan Bisa

Graham Bradley AM

Mark Da Silva

Diane Grady AO

Greg Hutchinson

Elizabeth Minogue

Peter Robertson

Janice van Reyk

