Action heats up at 2022 Australian Teams Championship

Australia's best junior tennis players are contesting the 2022 Australian Teams Championship presented by Kia on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

Tuesday 28 June 2022
tennis.com.au
Gold Coast, Queensland
Marco Ciarrocchi of New South Wales plays a shot during the Australian Team Championships 2022, 11 and under event on the Gold Coast on Thursday, June 23, 2022. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ BRADLEY KANARIS

As Australia's best tennis players don their whites for the 135th edition of Wimbledon this week, the nation's brightest junior tennis players in the 11/u, 13/u and 15/u age groups are contesting the 2022 Australian Teams Championship presented by Kia on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

More than 150 up-and-coming tennis players from each Australian state and New Zealand will play at the annual junior team competition across 10 days.

The round-robin tournament has teams competing in pool matches, before the final elimination rounds are contested.

Tournament Director Francis Soyer said competitions like the Australian Teams Championship presented by Kia provide an important opportunity to junior players early on in their career.

"National tournaments like these give Australia's future tennis stars the chance to play as a team at the highest level here at home and support each other as teammates," he said.

"Some of our current pro tennis players today gained cherished experience at this very event including the likes of past junior champions Nick Kyrgios, Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jason Kubler, Maddison Inglis, Jaimee Fourlis and Zoe Hives, who are all competing in London this week."

The tournament is one of four Australian Junior Championship events held each year, which take place on each of the Grand Slam surfaces - clay, grass and hard court.

Kia will present an award to the 'Most Driven' player from each age group, recognising the players who have displayed values of 'commit, compete and respect.'

Rod Laver Cup - 11/u boys
Played from 24 to 28 June

TeamCompetitors
Australian Capital TerritoryTommy Camus, Jobe Dikkenberg, Mitchell Rankin
New South WalesEthan Domingo, Dusan Sormaz, Ben Spotswood
QueenslandTaiki Takizawa, Arkin Amin-Patel, Kevin Luo
South AustraliaSarvin Dev Mahadavan, Clynton Vuong, Tom Nettle
VictoriaRaphael Savelli, Jonathan Zhang, Bryn Baik
TasmaniaCharlie Marsden, Hunter Richardson, Lochie Sampson, William Carswell
Western AustraliaElroi Chiripamberi, Aidan Chan, Lucas Sirbu
New ZealandEthan Pryor, Charles Kindt, Liam Howes

Margaret Court Cup - 11/u girls
Played from 24 to 28 June

TeamCompetitors
Australian Capital TerritoryAnaise Maka, Isabel Cairns, Piyushi Bandara, Zoe Cowles
New South WalesValentyna Rosa, Suri Suchovsky, Ami Dalla Pozza
QueenslandValenova Tsai, Ceressa Jackson, Danica Todorovic
South AustraliaHannah Park, Oparah Rajakaruna, Nahla Salley
VictoriaPauline Ma, Eleni Makantasis, Musemma Cilek
Western AustraliaSunmer Royall, Addison Franklin, Misty Woodhouse
New ZealandDorea Morina, Samaara Robin, Aliyah Daly, Jessica Wang

Sproule Stephens Cup - 13/u boys
Played from 24 to 28 June

TeamCompetitors
Australian Capital TerritoryElijah Dikkenberg, Oscar Andrews, Luka Cowles
New South WalesMarco Ciarrocchi, Shannon Anek, Har Abir Sekhon
Northern TerritoryRafael Fulmanski, Dusty Cannard, Jericho Prete
QueenslandCody Atkinson, Connor McEvoy, Asher Brownrigg
South AustraliaFilip Fantasia, Jeffrey Strydom, Ari Lewis-Kelly
VictoriaNikolas Baker, Ymerali Ibraimi, Lachlan King
TasmaniaBanjo Seeger, Doug Sheppard, Ethan Clemons, Oliver Carswell
Western AustraliaNemanja Savic, Suyash Makesar, Sehun Park
New ZealandZachariah Wu, Noa Milburn, Riley Breen

Mary Hawton Trophy - 13/u girls
Played from 24 to 28 June

TeamCompetitors
New South WalesRenee Alame, Bhavya Bhardwaj, Brooke Komorowski
Northern TerritoryChristina Prete, Nelini Abeywickrama, Ruva Nesvinga
QueenslandGeorgia Campbell, Gina Cha, Grace Cadwallader, Scarlett Smeltz
South AustraliaLeana Nannapaneni, Isabella Yang, Taylor Glennon
VictoriaKoharu Nishikawa, Gurmanat Sandhu, Ava Beck
TasmaniaXanthe Hooper, Britta Russell, Paige Jacobson
Western AustraliaSara Nikolic, Claudia Shearwood, Kendal Macdonald
New ZealandDallas King-Ehau, Yashwitha Reddy, Audrey Tran, Boidehi Ukil

Wayne Reid Cup - 15/u boys
Played from 30 June to 3 July

TeamCompetitors
Australian Capital TerritoryOscar Andrews, Elijah Dikkenberg, Luka Cowles
New South WalesJerome Estephan, Lachlan McFadzean, Boyd Schreiber
Northern TerritoryTaj Cannard, Rafael Fulmanski, Lincoln Pratt
QueenslandGautham Santhosh, Oliver King, Juan Alberto Beltran, Radu Cojocaru
South AustraliaJonas Hahn, Michael Smith, Billy Williams
VictoriaMichael Korobitsin, Diordan Macababbad, Luca Connaughton
TasmaniaLachlan Browne, Balin Russell, Jack Heathcote
New ZealandKai Milburn, Max Richardson, Kevin Li, Jonty Giesen, Chan Min

Wayne Reid Cup - 15/u girls
Played from 30 June to 3 July

TeamCompetitors
Australian Capital TerritoryAliyah Dwyer, Wambui Taylor, Alisha Kumar
New South WalesGabby Gregg, Rianna Alame, Elizabeth Ivanov
Northern TerritoryAlicia Dale, Amber Sharp, Ava Willoughby
QueenslandHelena Guan, Jovana Petrovic, Juliet Santitto
South AustraliaKalina Stefanov, Sukhi Venkatesh, Saanvi Kondamuri
VictoriaIsabella Crossman, Bridget Mihulka, Gabrielle Villegas
New ZealandLucia Gale, Zi Xin Zhu, Audrey Newman, Katie Oliver

> VIEW: Australian Teams Championship scores and schedules

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!