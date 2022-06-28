Action heats up at 2022 Australian Teams Championship

As Australia's best tennis players don their whites for the 135th edition of Wimbledon this week, the nation's brightest junior tennis players in the 11/u, 13/u and 15/u age groups are contesting the 2022 Australian Teams Championship presented by Kia on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

More than 150 up-and-coming tennis players from each Australian state and New Zealand will play at the annual junior team competition across 10 days.

The round-robin tournament has teams competing in pool matches, before the final elimination rounds are contested.

Tournament Director Francis Soyer said competitions like the Australian Teams Championship presented by Kia provide an important opportunity to junior players early on in their career.

"National tournaments like these give Australia's future tennis stars the chance to play as a team at the highest level here at home and support each other as teammates," he said.

"Some of our current pro tennis players today gained cherished experience at this very event including the likes of past junior champions Nick Kyrgios, Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jason Kubler, Maddison Inglis, Jaimee Fourlis and Zoe Hives, who are all competing in London this week."

The tournament is one of four Australian Junior Championship events held each year, which take place on each of the Grand Slam surfaces - clay, grass and hard court.

Kia will present an award to the 'Most Driven' player from each age group, recognising the players who have displayed values of 'commit, compete and respect.'

Rod Laver Cup - 11/u boys

Played from 24 to 28 June

Team Competitors Australian Capital Territory Tommy Camus, Jobe Dikkenberg, Mitchell Rankin New South Wales Ethan Domingo, Dusan Sormaz, Ben Spotswood Queensland Taiki Takizawa, Arkin Amin-Patel, Kevin Luo South Australia Sarvin Dev Mahadavan, Clynton Vuong, Tom Nettle Victoria Raphael Savelli, Jonathan Zhang, Bryn Baik Tasmania Charlie Marsden, Hunter Richardson, Lochie Sampson, William Carswell Western Australia Elroi Chiripamberi, Aidan Chan, Lucas Sirbu New Zealand Ethan Pryor, Charles Kindt, Liam Howes

Margaret Court Cup - 11/u girls

Played from 24 to 28 June

Team Competitors Australian Capital Territory Anaise Maka, Isabel Cairns, Piyushi Bandara, Zoe Cowles New South Wales Valentyna Rosa, Suri Suchovsky, Ami Dalla Pozza Queensland Valenova Tsai, Ceressa Jackson, Danica Todorovic South Australia Hannah Park, Oparah Rajakaruna, Nahla Salley Victoria Pauline Ma, Eleni Makantasis, Musemma Cilek Western Australia Sunmer Royall, Addison Franklin, Misty Woodhouse New Zealand Dorea Morina, Samaara Robin, Aliyah Daly, Jessica Wang

Sproule Stephens Cup - 13/u boys

Played from 24 to 28 June

Team Competitors Australian Capital Territory Elijah Dikkenberg, Oscar Andrews, Luka Cowles New South Wales Marco Ciarrocchi, Shannon Anek, Har Abir Sekhon Northern Territory Rafael Fulmanski, Dusty Cannard, Jericho Prete Queensland Cody Atkinson, Connor McEvoy, Asher Brownrigg South Australia Filip Fantasia, Jeffrey Strydom, Ari Lewis-Kelly Victoria Nikolas Baker, Ymerali Ibraimi, Lachlan King Tasmania Banjo Seeger, Doug Sheppard, Ethan Clemons, Oliver Carswell Western Australia Nemanja Savic, Suyash Makesar, Sehun Park New Zealand Zachariah Wu, Noa Milburn, Riley Breen

Mary Hawton Trophy - 13/u girls

Played from 24 to 28 June

Team Competitors New South Wales Renee Alame, Bhavya Bhardwaj, Brooke Komorowski Northern Territory Christina Prete, Nelini Abeywickrama, Ruva Nesvinga Queensland Georgia Campbell, Gina Cha, Grace Cadwallader, Scarlett Smeltz South Australia Leana Nannapaneni, Isabella Yang, Taylor Glennon Victoria Koharu Nishikawa, Gurmanat Sandhu, Ava Beck Tasmania Xanthe Hooper, Britta Russell, Paige Jacobson Western Australia Sara Nikolic, Claudia Shearwood, Kendal Macdonald New Zealand Dallas King-Ehau, Yashwitha Reddy, Audrey Tran, Boidehi Ukil

Wayne Reid Cup - 15/u boys

Played from 30 June to 3 July

Team Competitors Australian Capital Territory Oscar Andrews, Elijah Dikkenberg, Luka Cowles New South Wales Jerome Estephan, Lachlan McFadzean, Boyd Schreiber Northern Territory Taj Cannard, Rafael Fulmanski, Lincoln Pratt Queensland Gautham Santhosh, Oliver King, Juan Alberto Beltran, Radu Cojocaru South Australia Jonas Hahn, Michael Smith, Billy Williams Victoria Michael Korobitsin, Diordan Macababbad, Luca Connaughton Tasmania Lachlan Browne, Balin Russell, Jack Heathcote New Zealand Kai Milburn, Max Richardson, Kevin Li, Jonty Giesen, Chan Min

Wayne Reid Cup - 15/u girls

Played from 30 June to 3 July

Team Competitors Australian Capital Territory Aliyah Dwyer, Wambui Taylor, Alisha Kumar New South Wales Gabby Gregg, Rianna Alame, Elizabeth Ivanov Northern Territory Alicia Dale, Amber Sharp, Ava Willoughby Queensland Helena Guan, Jovana Petrovic, Juliet Santitto South Australia Kalina Stefanov, Sukhi Venkatesh, Saanvi Kondamuri Victoria Isabella Crossman, Bridget Mihulka, Gabrielle Villegas New Zealand Lucia Gale, Zi Xin Zhu, Audrey Newman, Katie Oliver

