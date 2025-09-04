Jin Woodman

When I saw the draw and [that] I'm playing him [Ahmet Kaplan] again, I knew this could be my chance. So I'm very happy for myself, because all the effort since Australian Open time, all the way to the US, has really gone somewhere good.

Jin Woodman, 4 Sept 2025
Jin Woodman

Biography

On Court

  • At six years old, was in the crowd when Dylan Alcott won his first Grand Slam at the 2015 Australian Open - "I said to myself, 'I want to be on that court, get to the AO [and] represent Australia'," he recalled
  • One of his goals is to play in the Brisbane 2032 Paralympics
  • Lifted seven ITF singles titles in 2024, and three doubles titles
  • Won Tennis Victoria's 2024 Male Junior Athlete of the Year award, and 2025 Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability
  • Made his senior Grand Slam debut at the 2025 Australian Open aged 15, beating compatriot and idol Heath Davidson in the first round
  • Won four ITF singles titles in 2025, and a further four in doubles including the Queensland Wheelchair Open partnering with Heath Davidson
  • Earned a career-high rank of No.1 in boys' quad singles in January 2025.

Statistics

Key statistics

Born1 May 2009
BirthplaceChina
PlaysRight-handed

Singles titles

  • 2025: Sardinia, La Couarde Sur Mer, Queensland Wheelchair Open, Brisbane Wheelchair Classic
  • 2024: TTF 2 Antalya, Canberra Wheelchair Open, NSW Wheelchair Open, Queensland Wheelchair Open (Junior Grade A), Brisbane Wheelchair Classic boys, Megasaray Cup, Melbourne Wheelchair Classic

Singles finals

  • 2025: ITF2S College Park, Melbourne Wheelchair Open boys
  • 2024: JTCC Championships College Park, Megasaray Cup Antalya

Doubles titles

  • 2025: La Couarde Sur Mer (w/ Justin Michel), ITF1S Geneva (w/ Benjamin Wenzel), Queensland Wheelchair Open (w/ Heath Davidson), Brisbane Wheelchair Classic boys (w/ Harrison Dudley)
  • 2024: TTF 1 Antalya (w/ Finn Broadbent), Canberra Wheelchair Open (w/ Finn Broadbent), Queensland Wheelchair Open (Junior Grade A) (w/ Finn Broadbent)
  • 2023: Melbourne Wheelchair Open boys (w/ Isla Gillespie), Victorian Wheelchair Open boys (w/ Hamish Baker)

Doubles finals

  • 2025: ITF2S College Park (w/ Kei Usami)
  • 2024: Brisbane Wheelchair Classic (w/ Finn Broadbent)

Year-end quad singles ranking history

YearWorld ranking
20257
202420
202369

Year-end boys' singles ranking history

YearWorld ranking
20252
20244
202316
202220
202139
202054
201965

