Jin Woodman

On Court
- At six years old, was in the crowd when Dylan Alcott won his first Grand Slam at the 2015 Australian Open - "I said to myself, 'I want to be on that court, get to the AO [and] represent Australia'," he recalled
- One of his goals is to play in the Brisbane 2032 Paralympics
- Lifted seven ITF singles titles in 2024, and three doubles titles
- Won Tennis Victoria's 2024 Male Junior Athlete of the Year award, and 2025 Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability
- Made his senior Grand Slam debut at the 2025 Australian Open aged 15, beating compatriot and idol Heath Davidson in the first round
- Won four ITF singles titles in 2025, and a further four in doubles including the Queensland Wheelchair Open partnering with Heath Davidson
- Earned a career-high rank of No.1 in boys' quad singles in January 2025.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|1 May 2009
|Birthplace
|China
|Plays
|Right-handed
Singles titles
- 2025: Sardinia, La Couarde Sur Mer, Queensland Wheelchair Open, Brisbane Wheelchair Classic
- 2024: TTF 2 Antalya, Canberra Wheelchair Open, NSW Wheelchair Open, Queensland Wheelchair Open (Junior Grade A), Brisbane Wheelchair Classic boys, Megasaray Cup, Melbourne Wheelchair Classic
Singles finals
- 2025: ITF2S College Park, Melbourne Wheelchair Open boys
- 2024: JTCC Championships College Park, Megasaray Cup Antalya
Doubles titles
- 2025: La Couarde Sur Mer (w/ Justin Michel), ITF1S Geneva (w/ Benjamin Wenzel), Queensland Wheelchair Open (w/ Heath Davidson), Brisbane Wheelchair Classic boys (w/ Harrison Dudley)
- 2024: TTF 1 Antalya (w/ Finn Broadbent), Canberra Wheelchair Open (w/ Finn Broadbent), Queensland Wheelchair Open (Junior Grade A) (w/ Finn Broadbent)
- 2023: Melbourne Wheelchair Open boys (w/ Isla Gillespie), Victorian Wheelchair Open boys (w/ Hamish Baker)
Doubles finals
- 2025: ITF2S College Park (w/ Kei Usami)
- 2024: Brisbane Wheelchair Classic (w/ Finn Broadbent)
Year-end quad singles ranking history
|Year
|World ranking
|2025
|7
|2024
|20
|2023
|69
Year-end boys' singles ranking history
|Year
|World ranking
|2025
|2
|2024
|4
|2023
|16
|2022
|20
|2021
|39
|2020
|54
|2019
|65