The Australian Teams Championships is a yearly junior team-based tournament, established over 40 years ago, where top young players compete for their state or territory.

The tournament follows a round robin format, plus finals in both singles and doubles.

International teams are also often invited, typically from New Zealand and Pacific Oceania.

The two-week event is a growth experience for developing players, helping them learn how to manage the pressure of competitive match play and acting as a pathway for future stars.

It also emphasises the value of teamwork for young players and gives them an opportunity to socialise and make new friends.

"Tennis is a very individual sport, so there's not many opportunities where players compete as a team," Tournament Director Francis Soyer told Tennis Australia.

"So, we try and create that [team-like] experience for tennis players if we can throughout their journey.

"A lot of players that have developed [over] the journey and have gone on to be professional players or even coaches, they always speak very fondly of their experience within a team environment."