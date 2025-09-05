Australian Teams Championships
Discover the Australian Teams Championships, a premier junior tennis event for 11/u, 13/u and 15/u athletes, held annually in June at KDV Sport on the Gold Coast.
What is the Australian Teams Championships?
The Australian Teams Championships is a yearly junior team-based tournament, established over 40 years ago, where top young players compete for their state or territory.
The tournament follows a round robin format, plus finals in both singles and doubles.
International teams are also often invited, typically from New Zealand and Pacific Oceania.
The two-week event is a growth experience for developing players, helping them learn how to manage the pressure of competitive match play and acting as a pathway for future stars.
It also emphasises the value of teamwork for young players and gives them an opportunity to socialise and make new friends.
"Tennis is a very individual sport, so there's not many opportunities where players compete as a team," Tournament Director Francis Soyer told Tennis Australia.
"So, we try and create that [team-like] experience for tennis players if we can throughout their journey.
"A lot of players that have developed [over] the journey and have gone on to be professional players or even coaches, they always speak very fondly of their experience within a team environment."
What ages does it cover?
The event welcomes top young players between the ages of 10 and 15, grouped into 11 and under, 13 and under, and 15 and under brackets for both boys and girls.
Age groups are based on the player’s age on 31 December of the previous competition year. For example, if your child turns 12 in November, they can still play in the 11/u group that year.
When and where is it held?
The championships are held across late June and early July each year, and are hosted at KDV Sport on the Gold Coast, Queensland.
2026 Championship details
Dates
- 23-28 June 2026 - 11/u & 13/u events
- 30 June-4 July 2026 - 15/u events
Venue
Name: KDV Sport
Address: 221 Nerang Broadbeach Road, 4211 Carrara, QLD, Australia
Email: [email protected]
More details can be found at tournaments.tennis.com.au
How is a child eligible?
Each team has their own selection process, but criteria typically include a player’s on-court performance record as well as their off-court behaviour and readiness to compete.
Contacting your MA
To find out more about eligibility, contact your state or territory association who can direct you to the right team member in your area.