First Aid
Tennis Australia is committed to improving the quality of qualified coaches for players of all levels.
To build the professionalism of our coaches and to ensure the safety and integrity of our sport, First Aid is a mandatory requirement for all Business Package and Qualified coach members.
Most providers offer flexible learning options where you complete the tasks in your own time and then attend a one-day interactive workshop focusing on the practical and assessment aspects of the course. This method of doing the course takes less time out of your busy work schedule.
Current Business Package and Qualified coach members can upload a copy of their First Aid certificate to their My Tennis account or alternatively, they can forward a copy to our team at [email protected].
If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact our team on 1800 752 983.
Acceptable certificates
These are the only nationally-recognised certificates:
- Basic First Aid / Emergency First Aid Certificate, also known as Workplace Level 1.
The Nationally recognised course code is HLTAID002 / HLTAID010.
- Apply First Aid Certificate, also known as Senior First Aid or Workplace Level 2.
The Nationally recognised course code is HLTAID003 / HLTAID011 or HLTAID004 / HLTAID012.
The Australian Resuscitation Council recommends this be updated every 12 months, however, Coach Membership only requires you to renew your CPR every 3 years along with your Basic First Aid.
First aid validation period
It is a requirement in most states and territories that a workplace first aider must renew their First Aid certificate at least every three years to ensure that First Aid skills are current. Provided you renew before the expiry date on your certificate, it is only necessary to attend a one-day updating course. Should your First Aid expire, you will need to complete another First Aid course.
First aid providers
