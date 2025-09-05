To build the professionalism of our coaches and to ensure the safety and integrity of our sport, First Aid is a mandatory requirement for all Business Package and Qualified coach members.

Most providers offer flexible learning options where you complete the tasks in your own time and then attend a one-day interactive workshop focusing on the practical and assessment aspects of the course. This method of doing the course takes less time out of your busy work schedule.

Current Business Package and Qualified coach members can upload a copy of their First Aid certificate to their My Tennis account or alternatively, they can forward a copy to our team at [email protected].

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact our team on 1800 752 983.