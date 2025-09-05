At Tennis Australia (TA) we take seriously our duty of care to children and young people, as well as their families and community. With this in mind, Tennis Australia recently commenced a national review which aimed to strengthen TA's approach to safeguarding children and young people who participate in tennis.

The national review was assisted by the Australian Childhood Foundation (ACF) and was based on nationally-recognised standards for their Safeguarding Children Program.

As a result of this review, Tennis Australia has made significant changes to the Tennis Australia Member Protection Policy. These changes are aimed at implementing best practice and standards to protect children and young people in their care.

The policy has been developed as part of Tennis Australia’s ongoing commitment to the health, safety and wellbeing of its members and participants. Member Protection is all about practices and procedures, which protect a sports organisation’s members including athletes, administrators, coaches and officials.

View Tennis Australia’s Member Protection Policy

All coach members must complete the Member Protection Declaration Form when registering for membership.