Insurance for clubs and coaches
Comprehensive insurance programs to protect our clubs and coaches should incidents happen.
Clubs insurance
Tennis Australia, in partnership with our official insurance provider Howden Australia, has developed a comprehensive insurance program tailored to the unique needs of tennis clubs. Club insurance is essential for the smooth and secure operation of any tennis clubs in Australia. It offers comprehensive protection against a range of unforeseen events and potential liabilities, protecting the club's assets, members and reputation.
Who does this insurance cover?
- Member Associations and their subsidiaries
- Affiliated tennis clubs
- All registered members
- Committee members
- Directors and officers
- Administrators and office bearers
- Registered Tennis Australia coach members
- Teachers, trainers and instructors
- Officials
- First aid personnel
- Voluntary workers
- Prospective members, guests and casual court hirers.
Personal accident insurance
It protects members, staff members, players, coaches and volunteers should they suffer an accidental injury while performing their duties or participating in tennis-related activities. It's designed to help cover costs not typically covered by Medicare.
Scope of cover:
Non-Medicare medical benefits
- You'll receive an 80 per cent reimbursement, up to a maximum of $3000.
- A $50 excess applies.
Capital benefits (death and permanent disablement)
- $100,000 maximum, reduced to $15,000 for individuals under 16 or over 70 years old.
Loss of income
- 100 per cent of your salary (capped at $500 per week) for up to 26 weeks.
- A 14-day excess period applies.
Combined liability (public and products liability and professional indemnity insurance)
They protect the club from significant financial and legal risks that can arise from the day-to-day activities of club management.
Scope cover:
Public and products liability
- Cover Limit: $30,000,000 per occurrence.
- Excess: $5000 for Community Club Program; $10,000 for Corporate Program.
Professional indemnity
- The cover limit is $10,000,000 per claim and capped at $10,000,000 across the policy year.
- A $1000 excess fee applies.
Management liability
This policy protects your club directors and officers from financial risks arising from their club management responsibilities, including costs associated with employee issues such as theft.
Cyber insurance
This insurance helps protect your club from cyberattacks and other digital threats such as ransomware, extortion, accidental data disclosure and the loss of confidential information.
Coaching insurance
Unforeseen incidents can happen on the court during a coaching session, impacting coaches, players and others in the vicinity – from unexpected slips and falls to injuries from coaching equipment and tools. Comprehensive coaching insurance provides essential protection against potential liabilities, allowing everyone to focus on the game with confidence.
All Tennis Australia coach members, including business, qualified and trainee members, are covered by our comprehensive insurance program through our official insurance provider Howden Australia.
What does our coaching insurance program cover?
Personal accident insurance
This insurance program is designed to protect players, coaches and anyone else involved in an approved tennis activity. It provides essential benefits if you're injured, covering death, permanent disability and loss of income. You're also covered for non-Medicare medical expenses and other related costs stemming from an injury sustained while playing, coaching, or participating in an approved tennis activity.
Scope of cover:
Non-Medicare medical benefits
- You'll receive an 80 per cent reimbursement, up to a maximum of $3000.
- A $50 excess applies.
Capital benefits (death and permanent disablement)
$100,000 maximum, reduced to $15,000 for individuals under 16 or over 70 years of age.
Loss of income
- 100 per cent of your salary (capped at $500 per week) for up to 26 weeks.
- A 14-day excess period applies.
Combined liability (public and products liability and professional indemnity insurance)
It protects coaches from the financial repercussions of legal liability. It covers situations where your negligence might lead to a third party's death, injury, property damage or loss, or financial harm – so you're shielded from costly claims.
Scope of cover:
Public liability
- You're covered up to $30,000,000 per occurrence.
- A $500 excess fee applies.
Products liability
- You're covered up to $30,000,000 per occurrence.
- A $500 excess fee applies.
Professional indemnity
- The maximum payout is $10,000,000 per claim and capped at $10,000,000 across the policy year.
- A $500 excess fee applies.
General property insurance (for business members only)
This insurance covers equipment used in your coaching activities, such as tennis racquets, ball-hoppers, training aids, laptops, mobile phones and other electronic devices instrumental to your coaching business. It protects against accidental damage, theft, fire and storm damage.
Scope of cover:
Unspecified tennis equipment
Capped at $5000.
Excess
- For claims up to $2500, an $80 excess fee per claim applies.
- For claims from $2501 to $5000, a $150 excess fee per claim applies.