The Opportunity Knocks Subsidy Program offers young people, aged five to 17, facing financial hardship the opportunity to continue their tennis journey. The program provides subsidised coaching by a qualified tennis coach, support with club membership fees or competition fees.

The subsidies aim to:

reduce financial barriers to participation in sport outside of school for children and young people

use tennis as a vehicle to strengthen resilience, promote self-worth and build a sense of belonging in children and young people

provide continued access to opportunities to experience success and social connection.

The subsidy ideally supports children introduced to tennis through the Kids Tennis Program or who have completed other group coaching programs and are interested in moving into competitive play.