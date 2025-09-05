Rally as One
Through the Rally as One program, we support communities devastated by natural disasters with free community events, infrastructure projects and tennis programs.
Bushfire community events
We fund clubs, TA Member Associations and Local Governments to deliver community events in bushfire-affected communities with the aim of promoting community connection and inspiring hope for the future.
Almost 4000 people have connected through 18 community events held in New South Wales, South Australia, Queensland and Victoria.
As a part of these programs, 19 local community members have been trained to deliver ongoing tennis programs to children, encouraging ongoing participation and social cohesion.
Natural Disaster Community Facility development
We have supported redevelopment of the following community facilities impacted by the 2019/2020 bushfires:
- Kangaroo Island, SA: Rebuild of community hall and adjacent tennis court
- Mallacoota, Vic: Book a court installation
- Cudlee Creek, SA: Court resurfacing
- Bulahdelah Tennis Club: Purchase of equipment to support Hot Shots programs
- Stroud Tennis Club: Purchase of equipment to support Hot Shots programs
- Kilcoy Tennis Club: Clubhouse improvements
- Granya Tennis Club: Purchase of ball machine to enable participation without a coach
- Moyhu Tennis Club: Purchase of ball machine to enable participation without a coach
- Clifton Creek Tennis Club: Court shade upgrade and nets
We provided support to the following clubs and communities after the 2022 floods:
- Lake Cathie Tennis Club: Club open day
- Mildura Lawn Tennis Club: Community event
- Nichols Point Tennis Club: Community event
- Rochester Tennis Club: Travel to AO 2023 for Kids on Court and Community Event
- Wahgunyah Tennis Club: Community event
- Echuca Tennis Club: Community event
- St Joseph’s Primary School: Provision of equipment
- Rochester Primary School: Provision of equipment
- Port Macquarie-Hastings Community: Community events and tennis programs