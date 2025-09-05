Coach Safeguarding Register
Get information on coaches who have been sanctioned or are connected to an investigation for potential breaches of Tennis Australia's safeguarding standards and/or screening requirements.
To uphold our commitment to safeguarding children in tennis, the table below identifies coaches connected to an investigation for potential breaches of Tennis Australia’s safeguarding standards and/or screening requirements, or those coaches who have received sanctions.
Identification, restrictions and conditions are applied as necessary to safeguard participants, as part of Tennis Australia's ongoing risk management.
List of coaches
|Name
|State/Territory
|Date
|Issue
|Comments
|Jarron Kretschmann
|WA
|August 2025
|In August 2025, coach was provisionally suspended from coaching activities.
|Matter pending, awaiting outcome of criminal charges. Provisional suspension current.
|Liam David Thomas Shearer-Hawkins
|NSW
|March 2025
|Screening requirements
|Ryan Kebblewhite
|QLD
|March 2025
|In March 2025, coach was provisionally suspended from coaching activities.
|Matter pending, awaiting outcome of criminal charges. Provisional suspension current.
|Brandon Rowe
|NSW
|July 2023
|Suspended from coaching activities until July 2030.
|Independent Tribunal Finding of Member Protection Policy breaches. Suspension period current.
|Peter Lumsden
|VIC
|July 2023
|Suspended from coaching activities until July 2033.
|Criminal conviction for child related offences.
|Geoff Hollow
|VIC
|January 2023
|In January 2023, coach was provisionally suspended from coaching activities.
|Matter pending, awaiting outcome of criminal charges. Provisional suspension current.
|Scott Jones
|WA
|July 2021
|Suspended from coaching activities until July 2023.
|Criminal conviction for child related offences. Suspension period expired but unable to meet screening requirements.
|John (Tate) Roberts III
|WA
|February 2021
|Suspended from TA Coach Membership until October 2026.
|Independent Tribunal Finding of Member Protection Policy breaches. Suspension period current.
|John Cattle Senior
|ACT
|March 2020
|In March 2020, Coach was criminally convicted for multiple child related offences.
|Unable to meet screening requirements.