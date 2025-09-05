Stephen Farrow

Since relocating from the UK to Australia in 2021, Stephen has played a key leadership role in the development of the United Cup, player operations and services at the AO and player and international relations for Tennis Australia.

Stephen, who studied at the University of Oxford, previously practised as a lawyer at Norton Rose LLP and was VP, Member Services at the ATP Tour. He subsequently joined the Lawn Tennis Association, rising to become Legal Director and Company Secretary. Stephen became the Managing Director and Tournament Director of the Queen’s Club Championships in 2013, later leading the LTA’s events team as Director of International Events & Professional Game.

He is also a member of the ATP Tournament Council and a nonexecutive director and company secretary of Badminton GB.