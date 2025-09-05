Peter Robertson

Mr Robertson combines his broad experience as a company director of various businesses with a lifelong connection to tennis. He began playing junior tennis on the Sunshine Coast and represented the region at both junior and senior level. He was a committed fixture player in both regional and metro zones, and regularly competed in tournaments and events throughout Queensland, New South Wales and the USA.

With a passion for the game and the role that sport can play in building community, Mr Robertson served as a Tennis Queensland Director from 2010 to 2017.

In addition to his family interests, he acts as a director of Kawana Holdings, Golf Central BNE, Sleepy’s and EC Partners.