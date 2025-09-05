Chris Harrop

A lifelong tennis fan, Mr Harrop is a highly experienced strategy advisor who has worked for global strategy consulting firm Bain & Company for more than 30 years in Australia, the US and UK. He has specialised in growth strategy, customer experience design and change management, and worked across a wide array of industries with a focus on consumer products and services.

He led Bain’s Telecom, Media and Technology practice across the Asia-Pacific region for seven years and served on Bain’s global board of directors for six years. Before joining Bain, he held sales and marketing roles with IBM, NCR and Adidas.

A passionate advocate for early childhood development, Mr Harrop is a non-executive director at Social Ventures Australia and Goodstart Early Learning. He also co-founded Restacking the Odds, an initiative helping young children experiencing disadvantage.