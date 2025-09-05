Cedric Cornelis

Cedric joined Tennis Australia in 2021, bringing executive experience in commercial, strategy, digital and analytics from both professional services firms and blue-chip companies in Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Cedric was most recently the Commercial and Marketing Director at SEEK, which followed a five-year period at the Qantas Group, across revenue and analytics at Jetstar and digital and hotels at Qantas. It followed roles as Senior Director at DHL Express and as Consultant at Bain & Company. Cedric is a life-long tennis player and fan who has played amateur competition and team pennants in Belgium, Singapore and Australia.