Courts and surfaces 

Hard courts are the most common surface in Australia, found at clubs, schools and public courts. They offer a balanced playing experience with predictable bounce and moderate pace, making them ideal for beginners learning movement, timing and shot selection.

Consistent bounce helps players read the ball.

Medium pace supports both attacking and defensive styles.

Smooth surface makes movement easier to learn.

Encourages all-round development across skills.

Common surface for training and competition.

Hard courts are often the first surface players experience, helping them build confidence and versatility.