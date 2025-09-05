Cardio for every body

Whatever your level of fitness or ability, there is a Cardio stream to match your pace while you upskill your tennis game.

Cardio Lite

For people who would love to get into tennis.

The low-impact session getting people active and learning tennis in a relaxed environment.

Cardio Classic

For people who love working up a sweat.

The balanced session focused on blending drills and play with high energy.

Cardio Play

For people who love to play points.

The point-play session focused on intense rallies and competitive team games.

Cardio Max

For people who love pushing their limits.

The high-intensity session focused on tennis drills and a high volume of hitting.

Key information

A simple dark purple outlined illustration of a trainer. There's a pink lightning bolt on the side.

What to bring

Racquet, runners, sportswear, hydration and a gym towel.

If you don't have a racquet, ask if one can be provided.

A simple purple outlined illustration of a dollar sign. A pink line is swooshing up behind it.

Cost

$20–$35

It varies from coach to coach. Some coaches also offer a free trial.

A simple blue outlined illustration of a stopwatch. A green line is spinning around it.

Time

45-60 mins

Class times depend on the deliverer and stage.

How it works

Feel-good fitness

A fun, full-body workout that boosts endurance, coordination and confidence – all while supporting heart health, mood, sleep and mental clarity.

An illustration on a heart with a pulse line in front.

Social connection

Cardio Tennis builds community through shared fun on the court. Enjoy energising group sessions with music, motivation and connection.

A group of people with an energetic bounce line flying between them

Find Cardio Tennis near you

You’re one step away from a fresh, fun workout. Secure your spot at a Cardio Tennis session near you – look out for free trials to get started.

Find Cardio Tennis
Three women enjoying a cardio tennis session