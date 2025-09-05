Cardio for every body
Whatever your level of fitness or ability, there is a Cardio stream to match your pace while you upskill your tennis game.
- Cardio Lite
- Cardio Classic
- Cardio Play
- Cardio Max
Cardio Lite
For people who would love to get into tennis.
The low-impact session getting people active and learning tennis in a relaxed environment.
Cardio Classic
For people who love working up a sweat.
The balanced session focused on blending drills and play with high energy.
Cardio Play
For people who love to play points.
The point-play session focused on intense rallies and competitive team games.
Cardio Max
For people who love pushing their limits.
The high-intensity session focused on tennis drills and a high volume of hitting.
Key information
What to bring
Racquet, runners, sportswear, hydration and a gym towel.
If you don't have a racquet, ask if one can be provided.
Cost
$20–$35
It varies from coach to coach. Some coaches also offer a free trial.
Time
45-60 mins
Class times depend on the deliverer and stage.