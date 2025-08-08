Meet Isabel Cairns, a 14-year-old Victorian with ambitions to play on the big stage.

Melbourne, VIC, 8 August 2025 | Jack Larkin

Isabel Cairns is one of Australia’s brightest young stars.

The 14-year-old recently represented Victoria in the 15/u girls Australian Teams Championships after relocating from the ACT, and is currently competing on the European Tour along with 38 other young Australians.

In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Cairns details her ambition to be part of the American college system.

She also wants to emulate Elena Rybakina’s attacking baseline style.

Tennis.com.au: How did you get into tennis?

Isabel Cairns: I first started by playing Hot Shots at my local club when I lived in Canberra, and I just fell in love with sport.

Who is your favourite player?

My favourite player at the moment is probably Elena Rybakina. She’s able to attack from the baseline, and that’s just something that I’ve always wanted to do as a tennis player.

What’s the best piece of advice that you’ve received?

Just going out there trying my hardest, no matter if I’m winning or losing, just playing my game 100 per cent of the time, because that’ll just make me a better player.

How does it feel to represent your state?

It feels amazing to be able to represent Victoria. I’ve just moved here, so it’s really fun to get to know some of the girls and form some new relationships that I haven’t had before.

Did you move to Victoria because of tennis?

Yeah, I moved because of tennis, just the training, being able to play matches every weekend, playing new girls and just experiencing new things.

What do you enjoy about tennis?

I love the competitive side of tennis. I love being on court, just fighting ’til the end. The match isn’t over until the last point, and that’s what I love about tennis.

What’s your favourite memory on the tennis court?

My favourite memory is probably winning my first ITF [junior] doubles title with my friend [Musemma Cilek] back in Victoria [in Mornington], and that was just a really wholesome moment for me, and I got to enjoy that as well.

What’s your long-term tennis goal?

I definitely want to go to college and do tennis in the US, and then hopefully get on the Pro Tour and play some Grand Slams.

Does that come from an educational perspective as well?

Yeah, education, as well. I want to study, become a lawyer and do those sorts of things so I have a degree. But also being able to be in that team atmosphere at college.

