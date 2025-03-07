For trailblazing women Vanesa Gonzalez and Erin Purtle, padel isn’t just a sport—it’s a catalyst for community, confidence, and connection. And they’re not slowing down.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 7 March 2025 | Sarah Dyce

Padel, one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, is gaining momentum in Australia.

Across this month and this International Women’s Day, Tennis Australia is celebrating trailblazing women like Vanesa and Silvia Gonzalez-Quinones, Erin Purtle and Catarina Segorbe, who are not only pioneering women-owned padel facilities but also empowering a new generation of players and entrepreneurs in the sport.

Gonzalez didn’t expect to be a pioneer for padel in Western Australia. But when she and her sister Silvia Gonzalez-Quinones opened Padel Perth in 2020, they did just that.

What began as a shared passion between the two in Madrid during the early 1990s has transformed into a thriving hub for padel enthusiasts in Perth.

“We were missing it so much,” Gonzalez reflects. “Padel was always part of our lives. My sister said, ‘Why don’t we create a club?’”

Gonzalez-Quinones’ vision and determination were instrumental in bringing the club to life, but building the first padel facility in Western Australia was anything but easy.

In a world where women’s leadership in sport is still underrepresented, the Gonzalez sisters’ journey stands as a testament to resilience and vision.

Gonzalez, a single mother going through a career shift, faced the challenge of introducing a sport that most Australians had never heard of.

“I had to create something I was passionate about,” she says. “I spent three years with no income, but dedicated everything to building the business and speaking to anyone who’d listen.”

After five years of planning, Padel Perth opened its doors just two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to shut again.

“It was devastating. We had poured everything into making this happen, and suddenly, we couldn’t open the doors.” Gonzalez recalls.

Nevertheless, she persisted, and when restrictions eased, the appetite for padel became clear.

“Evenings were fully booked almost immediately. People were ready to play, and that energy kept us going,” she says.

“Now, we’ve been open five years. It’s unbelievable.”

For Gonzalez, the club is about more than just the sport; it’s about community.

“When our facility flooded in our second year, the community came without us asking. People just showed up to help,” she says. “It’s more than a club; it’s a point of connection.”

That connection is particularly strong among women.

While padel globally still sees a male-dominated player base, Gonzalez has created a welcoming space for women. “I was coaching and running socials, and women were drawn to that,” she says.

“Our mornings are dominated by women—they’ve created their own groups and keep coming back.”

Across the country in Albury, NSW, Purtle faced a similar dilemma when returning from Spain. She couldn’t imagine life without padel, but with only three clubs in Australia at the time, options were limited.

“It was either move near a padel club or build my own,” Purtle said.

“We couldn’t make it work financially in places like Melbourne or Sydney, so we looked regional. Two years down the track, I’m really happy with our decision.”

The Sol Padel community has become a tight-knit, family-oriented group in Albury.

“We don’t have the diversity of a major city, but you see everyone growing together,” she observed.

“I think women are drawn to the social side of it. Padel is easy to pick up, and once they try it, they love how fun and welcoming it is. It’s not just about competition; it’s about connection.

“Our gender split is about 55 per cent women, but when I attend tournaments, it’s a different story. It’s more 80 per cent men and only 20 per cent women.”

Purtle believes structural changes are key to increasing female participation.

“Small changes help break down barriers for women competing,” she explained. “When tournaments guarantee different categories, we see more women joining,”

As Gonzalez puts it: “We’ve come so far, but there’s still so much potential. I want to see more women stepping onto the court and feeling empowered by this game.”

As these women continue to break new ground, they’re proving there’s never been a better time for women to step onto the court.

Their work embodies the spirit of International Women’s Day—accelerating action toward a world where gender equality in sport isn’t just a goal, but a reality.

To find out more about padel, visit Padel Australia.

This is Part I of two stories celebrating women in padel. Stay tuned for Part II later this month…