YoPRO joins the Australian Open

The Australian Open welcomes YoPRO, Australia’s #1 protein yoghurt, as an Official Partner for 2026.

This exciting collaboration brings a shared commitment to performance, wellbeing and innovation to the precinct, creating new ways for fans and athletes to experience the AO.

As part of the partnership, YoPRO will deliver interactive activations across the AO, reinforcing its mission to support movement, recovery and progress for all athletes, from elite players to everyday fitness enthusiasts.

The announcement also marks a major moment for World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, making his debut at the AO as YoPRO’s Global Chief Progress Officer. Alcaraz embodies the spirit of progress and peak performance, and his involvement will feature in exclusive content and fan-facing experiences throughout the tournament.

The partnership will be brought to life in a series of experiences including:

NetClub served up by YoPRO Pickleball and Pop Experience – a fast-paced, open-to-the-public activation inviting fans to move, compete and recover with YoPRO.

YoPRO Progress Station – serving YoPRO’s 15g Core Range with custom toppings for a delicious, high-protein snack.

Athlete Refuel Zone – a dedicated space for players to recharge with YoPRO between matches and training.

Tennis, a sport defined by movement, endurance and constant progress, provides the perfect stage for YoPRO to inspire fans and athletes alike.

“We’re thrilled to welcome YoPRO to the Australian Open family,” Tennis Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer Cedric Cornelis said.

“This collaboration brings together two brands committed to performance, wellbeing and pushing boundaries. YoPRO’s innovative approach and athlete-first mindset, highlighted by their work with Carlos Alcaraz, will help us deliver fresh, dynamic experiences for fans and players at Melbourne Park. We look forward to building this partnership and creating impactful activations at AO 2026 and beyond.”

Danone’s Senior Brand Manager (YoPRO) Marie-Aude Remaut said, “We’re incredibly proud to join the Australian Open, marking an exciting new chapter for YoPRO. With Carlos Alcaraz stepping into his role as our Global Chief Progress Officer - and activating at the AO in this role for the very first time - we are celebrating a shared belief in the power of progress, whether you’re competing on centre court or taking the first steps in your fitness journey.

“This partnership allows us to connect with fans in an authentic, inspiring way and reinforces YoPRO’s commitment to fueling movement, performance and recovery.”

Preparations are underway for a major presence at the AO, with YoPRO set to unveil additional content and fan experiences in the lead-up to the tournament.

