AO Matters: A global marketing leadership forum at the Australian Open  

Tennis Australia and the Australian Open are proud to announce AO Matters, an exclusive, invite-only conference designed for the world’s leading Chief Marketing Officers and senior brand executives.

Taking place during the Australian Open – the largest annual sporting event in the world in January - AO Matters will convene 100 hand-picked marketing leaders for a morning of thought leadership, networking, and unique experiences, followed by world class tennis.

For the first time, the AO is collaborating with PM Events and Branded, the team that delivers All That Matters, the renowned thought leadership forum in Singapore, to create a conference like no other.

Date: Wednesday, 21 January 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM – followed by Rod Laver Arena AO tickets

Location: Jolimont, Melbourne, Australia

AO Matters will explore the future of global sports partnerships and brand engagement in an era of rapid transformation.

From the festivalisation of sport to emerging technologies, fan experience innovation, and cultural trends driving industry growth, the program will feature moderated discussions with some of the most influential voices in marketing and sponsorship.

"AO Matters is designed to bring together the brightest minds in marketing and brand leadership at one of the most dynamic sporting events in the world," Tennis Australia Director of Partnerships and International Business Roddy Campbell said.

"This is an opportunity to shape the future of global sports partnerships, share insights, and build meaningful connections in an environment that celebrates innovation and world-class entertainment."

Confirmed speakers include:

Craig Tiley, Australian Open CEO & Tournament Director

Ricardo Fort, Global Sports Sponsorship Leader

Evan Zeder, Director of Global Sports Marketing, New Balance

Amy Bradshaw, General Manager Global Business Solutions, TikTok AUNZ

Verity Edgell, Director Consumer Marketing & Sponsorship, Mastercard

Jez Lubenetski, Global Head of Strategy & Consulting, Wasserman

Michelle Lucia, SVP, Product & Innovation, Live Nation APAC

Kate Marsden, Global Head of Brand Partnerships, Sponsorships & Design School, Canva

Additional speakers from leading global brands will be announced shortly. AO Matters is proudly supported by Ticketmaster, TikTok and sports and entertainment company Wasserman.

Event Highlights:

Morning Panels and Discussions: There will be a series of panels and insights from global marketing leaders, including:

Festivalisation of Sports, presented by Ticketmaster

The Creator Grand Slam, presented by TikTok

From Visibility to Value: Women’s Sports Is the New Era of Growth, presented by Wasserman

Networking Lunch: Curated connections with senior decision-makers from top international brands

Rod Laver Arena Tickets: To experience world-class tennis at the Australian Open.

Why AO Matters?

The Australian Open is more than a Grand Slam – it’s a benchmark for innovation in sports and entertainment. With 1.2 million visitors, 758 million cross-platform viewing hours, and a global reach of 2 billion, the AO sets the standard for fan engagement and commercial success worldwide.

