Kids Tennis Day returns with a World of Adventure at the Australian Open

Kids Tennis Day presented by Emirates will return to Melbourne Park on Saturday 17 January with its biggest program yet, delivering a full day of kids’ entertainment, tennis fun and family activities in every corner of the AO precinct.

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said Kids Tennis Day continues to be one of the most loved traditions of the AO.

“Kids Tennis Day presented by Emirates brings so much joy to the Australian Open every year. It’s a wonderful way for families to experience the magic of the AO together, from watching their favourite players in the Arena Spectacular to trying tennis on our courts, meeting their favourite characters and enjoying entertainment across the precinct."

“With tickets starting at just $15 for kids, it’s an incredible value day out and a perfect way to kick off the summer holidays.”

This year’s program will feature a packed lineup of tennis experiences, live entertainment, player appearances, and the return of fan favourites including AO Ballpark presented by Emirates, famous characters and more.

The highlight of the day is the Arena Spectacular which will be held in John Cain Arena. The arena will be transformed into a giant live game, complete with game-show challenges, drummers, dancers, professional performers and a spectacular golden finale.

Some of the game’s biggest stars, including Australia’s very own Alex de Minaur, will make special appearances throughout the show, with the full lineup of players to be announced soon.

In another first, Kids Tennis Day will host a Mixed Doubles Showdown on Kia Arena, featuring AO players in a family-friendly exhibition match. Player announcements will follow in the coming weeks.

Across the precinct, families can explore a huge range of activities:

AO Ballpark presented by Emirates returns with a full day of adventure play, including the Emirates Adventure Club, waterslide and plenty of tennis action at Hot Shots HQ.

Grand Slam Oval will host live entertainment all day, with high-energy shows featuring the Bluey Live Interactive Experience, giant dinosaurs, Superman and Supergirl, breakdancing crews and stunt cheerleaders.

On the Western Courts, kids can take to an official AO court for exclusive Hot Shots Tennis sessions.

TOPCOURT transforms into a kids’ gaming takeover for one day only, offering kids a chance to play their favourite video game titles in a dedicated gaming zone.

In Garden Square, families can get creative with activities including colouring, face painting, jumbo tennis, postcard writing to players, and meet-and-greets with favourite characters such as Gabby’s Dollhouse, Elmo, Kevin the Minion, Hello Kitty, Peppa Pig and the Octonauts.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm Wednesday 10 December via Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit ausopen.com.

- ends -