Nick Kyrgios joins star-studded lineup as the sport’s biggest names hit Rod Laver Arena for Opening Week

Nick Kyrgios returns to Rod Laver Arena this summer for the 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia, alongside World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Kyrgios and Alcaraz join a growing list of global stars including World No.2 Jannik Sinner, [3] Alexander Zverev, [5] Felix Auger-Aliassime, [6] Alex de Minaur and [8] Lorenzo Musetti in what promises to be an action-packed Opening Week presented by Herald Sun.

More players will be announced in the coming weeks, including many of the world’s top women.

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said, “Opening Week in 2026 is set to be our most ambitious yet. Fans can see the world’s best players in must-see showdowns alongside the edge-of-your-seat intensity of the 1 Point Slam, offering world-class tennis at remarkable value.

“From day one of Opening Week the entire precinct will be open, with charity showdowns lighting up Rod Laver Arena, AO qualifying underway, live entertainment, Kids Tennis Day presented by Emirates, and experiences for all ages.”

Kyrgios and Alcaraz will compete in the main draw of the 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia on Wednesday 14 January. Forty-eight players consisting of a mix of pros, amateurs and celebrity wildcards will battle it out for the $1 million prize, with a single point deciding the outcome of each match.

In addition to the $1 million on the line, Kia will award a brand-new EV3 to the last amateur standing in the main draw.

The 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia is part of a thrilling program for Opening Week, with four nights of star-studded charity showdowns featuring the world’s top players in Rod Laver Arena from Tuesday 13 to Friday 16 January.

Opening Week Showdowns:

Tuesday 13 January –

Alexander Zverev v Lorenzo Musetti

World No.3 Alexander Zverev faces World No.8 Lorenzo Musetti in a matchup that brings together two of 2025’s strongest performers. Zverev’s powerful serve and baseline authority meet Musetti’s all-court style and dynamic shot making. Their contrasting styles and strengths and recent form will create an electrifying contest on Rod Laver Arena.

Wednesday 14 January –

AO 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia

The 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia will take centre stage on Rod Laver Arena, where 48 players including 24 pros, eight state and territory champions, eight qualifiers and eight wildcards, will battle it out in a high-pressure, one-point knockout format. With world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz and fan-favourite Nick Kyrgios already confirmed, everyday Aussies will step onto the same court as the game’s biggest stars for a shot at the $1 million prize and a Kia EV3.

Thursday 15 January –

Carlos Alcaraz v Alex de Minaur

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Australia’s very own World No. 6 Alex de Minaur will go head-to-head under the lights of Rod Laver Arena, bringing two of the sport’s most electric styles to centre court. Alcaraz’s explosive shot-making and all-court creativity meets de Minaur’s relentless speed and counterpunching grit, promising fast-paced rallies and plenty of fireworks.

Friday 16 January –

Jannik Sinner v Felix Auger-Aliassime

Red Bull BassLine

World No.2 and two-time Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and World No. 5 Felix Auger-Aliassime face off after incredible 2025 seasons that saw both deliver some of the most consistent, confident tennis of their careers. Sinner’s powerhouse ball-striking and ice-cool baseline control meet Auger-Aliassime’s resurgent form, explosive serve and renewed attacking confidence. With both players riding major momentum, this matchup promises high-quality rallies, big hitting and a showcase of two stars at the top of their game.

After a standout debut in 2025, Red Bull BassLine is back to turn up the volume at Melbourne Park and is set to be even louder in 2026 with special guest appearances. This unique fusion of tennis and music promises an electrifying atmosphere. The 2025 Red Bull BassLine was won by Holger Rune, who defeated Casper Ruud in a thrilling final on Rod Laver Arena.

All proceeds from the charity showdowns go to the Australian Tennis Foundation, Tennis Australia’s charitable arm, which has a mission to ensure that every child, no matter their circumstances, has the chance to play. Around 50,000 disadvantaged kids and families have had the opportunity to play and belong through ATF programs.

If an amateur wins the 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia, Tennis Australia will donate $1 million to the ATF, in addition to the $ 1million the winner takes home.

Tickets for Opening Week Showdowns including the 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia and Red Bull BassLine go on-sale at midday on Friday 5 December 2025.

Visit Ticketmaster for tickets and more information.