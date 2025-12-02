MECCA serves up beauty and sun protection at AO 2026

The Australian Open is thrilled to welcome MECCA back in 2026 as Official Beauty Partner, with MECCA COSMETICA joining the AO family as Official SPF Partner.

Fans can expect MECCA’s signature creativity and energy across the precinct, with the MECCA Pro Shop, a stunning three-storey beauty hub in The Village, offering express touch-ups, skincare education and exclusive product activations.

MECCA COSMETICA will take centre stage with SPF sampling huts, quick top-up stations and an immersive MECCA COSMETICA SPF Studio designed to keep fans protected while they soak up the AO atmosphere.

This expanded partnership elevates the AO’s beauty and suncare offering, helping fans and players enjoy the summer of tennis in comfort, style and confidence.

“I’m delighted to announce this partnership with MECCA and MECCA COSMETICA, brands that share the AO’s commitment to innovation and transformation, along with a laser-like focus on our customers,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“The AO continues to redefine what a modern Grand Slam can be, and has pushed the boundaries to become a truly global festival of sport, entertainment and culture. Now, beauty joins the mix and I can’t wait to see fans flocking to the MECCA Pro Shop and topping up their SPF, while the players enjoy some next-level pampering.”

MECCA Founder and Co-CEO Jo Horgan said, “We were blown away by the response from fans this year… so yes, we had to come back! We wanted to go where no one had gone before and proposed a full beauty partnership — a completely new experience at the AO — something big, ambitious, and a little bit nuts. And they said yes.

“The Australian Open is Australia’s biggest cultural moment on the world stage, and to be part of it — protecting fans with SPF and bringing beauty to centre court — is extraordinary. We can’t wait to bring the MECCA magic back in 2026.”

Born in Melbourne and globally recognised, MECCA COSMETICA has redefined Australian-made sun protection since launching its iconic To Save Face SPF50+ Superscreen in 2015, with one tube sold every 60 seconds in a MECCA store.

As part of the long-term partnership, MECCA and Tennis Australia will continue to evolve the beauty experience, championing Australian innovation, beauty inclusivity, and sun safety awareness, both on and off the court.

