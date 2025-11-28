AO Global Coaches Conference returns to Melbourne Park

Melbourne is set to host world-class speakers and cutting-edge topics as the AO Global Coaches Conference returns to the Australian Open from 12-15 January, 2026.

Coaches will come together from Australia and internationally to explore the theme Tennis Next, which covers the future of tennis including AI in tennis, leadership, coaching, digitisation and more.

“The AO Global Coaches Conference celebrates our coaching community and equips them for the future of tennis. By harnessing the excitement of the Australian Open, attendees will experience four unforgettable days of connection, learning and inspiration," said Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner.

Keynote speakers include acclaimed actor, musician, and children’s entertainer Jay Laga’aia, who will discuss how coaches can capture Generation Alpha’s attention and communicate effectively.

Sought after international speaker and first female Head of Coach Education for PTR UK, Emma Wells, will also take the stage at Melbourne Park. Emma has nearly 20 years’ experience in the sport and leisure industry and is a passionate advocate for grassroots tennis.

Attendees will also hear from international talent including:

Dr Mark Kovac: Performance physiologist, researcher, and speaker specialising in human performance, sport science, and longevity.

Michelangelo Dell'Edera: Head of coach education and player development at the Italiana Tennis Federation

Merlin Van de Bramm: Head of Coach and Official Development at the Lawn Tennis Association

Nikhil Jayashankar: Former D1 tennis player at UC Berkeley and leader of Business Development for SwingVision

