Summer Gets a New Score – AO and MSO Reimagine the Sound of the Open

The Australian Open and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) have joined forces to reimagine the tournament’s signature theme, Sound of the AO, which will debut in spectacular fashion at AO 2026.

The Sound of the AO has been arranged by acclaimed composer and conductor Nicholas Buc and recorded by 55 MSO musicians at Melbourne’s Iwaki Auditorium. The final composition blends orchestral power with a contemporary cinematic edge, designed to capture the energy and emotion of the Australian Open.

Xavier Muhlebach, Head of Original Content at Tennis Australia said, “This collaboration is a celebration of Melbourne at its best, two of the city’s most iconic institutions uniting to deliver an experience unlike anything fans have seen or heard before.

“Nicholas Buc and the incredible orchestra have reimagined the Australian Open theme, giving it an epic, cinematic treatment that feels fresh, vibrant and absolutely fitting for AO 2026. The result is a piece that mirrors the rhythm of a tennis match itself – the tension, release, the dramatic highs and lows – and truly captures the spirit of the Australian Open.

“We want every moment at the Australian Open to feel unforgettable, from the first notes of the Light and Sound Show on Rod Laver Arena, fans will feel the emotion, tension and excitement of the AO in a whole new way.”

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Chief Executive Richard Wigley said, “The MSO’s partnership with the Australian Open showcases everything Melbourne does best – world-class music and sport. Taking the MSO’s sound beyond the concert hall and into this iconic arena reflects who we are as an orchestra – creative, collaborative and a proud part of our city’s identity.”

An accompanying film clip was produced at NantStudio’s state-of-the-art LED stage at Docklands, where the orchestra performed against a sweeping floor-to-ceiling display of AO-inspired imagery, amplifying the impact of the new score.

The new Sound of the AO and video will feature prominently in the daily Light and Sound Show that opens every evening session in Rod Laver Arena, offering fans a dynamic, multisensory welcome to the Grand Slam.

Tennis Australia’s production arm, AO Originals, has also produced a short film celebrating the collaboration that showcases the creative process, from the recording sessions to behind-the-scenes footage of the orchestral performance.

Australian Open main draw commences on Sunday 18 January 2026.

The MSO’s 2026 season commences 24 January 2026, visit mso.com.au.

