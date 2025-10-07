AO 2026: Rivalries, Legends & Rising Stars

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley says this year’s AO could mark a defining moment in the sport’s history.

“We’re witnessing the birth of what could be the greatest rivalry tennis has ever seen,” Tiley said.

“Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are pushing each other to extraordinary levels. They force each other to new heights every time they compete; their contrasting styles make for electric matches and they both fight to the final point. This is a rivalry that could define the sport for years to come.”

World No.2 Sinner returns to Melbourne as the defending champion, fresh off a Wimbledon title and runner-up finishes at Roland Garros and the US Open. He’s chasing a rare three-peat at the Australian Open, a feat only achieved in the Open era by Novak Djokovic.

“If Jannik wins again, he joins Novak in an elite club. That’s the level he’s playing at. But Carlos (Alcaraz) is right there. He’s the world No.1, he’s chasing his first Australian Open title, and with it, a career Grand Slam. That’s a huge motivator.”

And then there’s Novak. The 10-time AO champion. The man who has defined greatness in Melbourne for nearly two decades. Still ranked No.4, still a force at the top of the game, and underestimated at peril.

“Novak thrives on defying expectations and adding to his extraordinary legacy. If he wins here, he becomes the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in the Open era, surpassing the legendary Ken Rosewall, and claims a record 25th major. That’s not just adding to his already incredible honour role, it’s creating history.”

The women’s draw is equally tantalising. World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, No.2 Iga Swiatek and No.3 Coco Gauff are locked in a fierce battle for supremacy, with Swiatek also chasing a career Grand Slam in Melbourne.

“There’s no clear favourite. Sabalenka’s power, Gauff’s athleticism, Swiatek’s precision - it’s a fascinating mix. Any one of them could dominate 2026,” Tiley said.

Two-time AO champion Naomi Osaka has also surged back into the top 20 and loves the surface at Melbourne Park. World No.4 Amanda Anisimova reached the final at both the US Open and Wimbledon and Emma Raducanu, currently ranked 32, has a chance to be seeded come January.

AO 2026 will also showcase the sport’s brightest young stars, such as Brazil’s excitement machine, Joao Fonseca, powerful young Brit Jack Draper, sensational teenagers Mirra Andreeva and Maya Joint, along with Jakub Mensik and Victoria Mboko, all making waves.

“These players aren’t just talented - they’re building new fan bases around the world,” said Tiley. “Fonseca in Brazil, Eala in the Philippines, even Janice Tjen in Indonesia - they’re inspiring the next generation.”

The resurgence of American tennis continues, with 15 men in the top 100, led by Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Alex Michelsen, Brandon Nakashima and Marcos Giron, all inside the top 50.

The women’s field is just as strong, led by world No.3 Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova at No.4, and defending AO champion Madison Keys at No.6.

“The depth in American tennis is phenomenal. They’re not just competing, they’re contending for titles,” Tiley said.

Italy’s tennis renaissance continues, led by defending AO champ Sinner, with Lorenzo Musetti at No.9, Flavio Cobolli rising at No.25, and Matteo Berrettini returning to form. On the women’s side, two-time Grand Slam finalist Jasmine Paolini is leading the charge.

“Italian tennis is having a moment. They’ve got flair, fight, and a real belief they can win on the biggest stages,” Tiley said.

Australia’s own Alex de Minaur is coming off a career-best season, reaching the quarterfinals at all four majors and playing a starring role at the Laver Cup where he was instrumental in Team World’s victory. He’ll be joined by Alexei Popyrin, coming back from injury and ranked inside the top 40, rising stars Adam Walton and Tristan Schoolkate, along with Jordan Thompson and Aleksandar Vukic.

On the women’s side, world No.20 Daria Kasatkina is set to be seeded, while teenager Maya Joint, currently ranked 36, is on the cusp of a top-32 seeding following a stellar year. Priscilla Hon has also just cracked the top 100 and is showing strong form heading into summer, along with fan favourites [85] Kim Birrell and [94] Ajla Tomljanovic.

“We could see multiple Aussies seeded in singles this year, which is a huge boost. The Demon is leading the charge, but there’s real depth coming through and we know the fans will come out in force to cheer the Aussies on.

“AO 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive and compelling in recent memory. With rivalries heating up, legends of the game chasing records, and fresh talent breaking through, fans can expect world-class tennis and more unforgettable moments at Melbourne Park this summer,” Tiley continued.

