Wally Masur

Masur began playing tennis in Canberra aged eight and was coached by Charlie Hollis, who was Rod Laver’s coach. Masur won the Australian Open juniors in 1981.

He was a member of the Australian Davis Cup team for eight years, notching up a 17-15 win–loss record from 1985 to 1993.

Highlights of his career include reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open in 1987 (l. to Edberg) and at the US Open in 1993 (l. to Pioline). He made the last 16 at Wimbledon on three occasions.

Masur recorded two memorable victories in Australia’s win over France in the first round of the Davis Cup in 1990, beating Yannick Noah and Henri Leconte, both in five sets.

A respected media commentator, Masur coached the Australian Davis Cup team from 2001 to 2005.

His highest singles world ranking was No.15 (October 1993) and doubles was No.8 (April 1993). He lives in Sydney.