Tony Roche achieved great success in doubles with his long-time partner and lifelong friend John Newcombe. The two snared 12 doubles majors together, including five Wimbledon championships in both the amateur and professional eras. Roche also won five Australian doubles, the last with Arthur Ashe. Roche possessed a lethal left-hand serve and crisp volleys – weapons that carried him to the 1966 French title – his only major singles win. He finished runner-up in five Grand Slam finals – twice at the French (1965 and 1967), twice in the United States (1969 and 1970) and once at Wimbledon (1968). All five losses were to fellow Aussies: Fred Stolle and Roy Emerson in Paris, Rod Laver at Wimbledon and the US Open, and Ken Rosewall also in New York. A keen Davis Cup player, Roche racked up a 14-5 win-loss record (7-3 singles, 7-2 doubles) and was a part of winning teams in 1965, 1966, 1967 and 1977. After retiring, Roche became a highly successful coach, guiding the careers of world No.1 players Ivan Lendl, Patrick Rafter, Lleyton Hewitt and Roger Federer.