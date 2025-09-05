- Biography
Biography
On Court
Tony Roche achieved great success in doubles with his long-time partner and lifelong friend John Newcombe. The two snared 12 doubles majors together, including five Wimbledon championships in both the amateur and professional eras. Roche also won five Australian doubles, the last with Arthur Ashe. Roche possessed a lethal left-hand serve and crisp volleys – weapons that carried him to the 1966 French title – his only major singles win. He finished runner-up in five Grand Slam finals – twice at the French (1965 and 1967), twice in the United States (1969 and 1970) and once at Wimbledon (1968). All five losses were to fellow Aussies: Fred Stolle and Roy Emerson in Paris, Rod Laver at Wimbledon and the US Open, and Ken Rosewall also in New York. A keen Davis Cup player, Roche racked up a 14-5 win-loss record (7-3 singles, 7-2 doubles) and was a part of winning teams in 1965, 1966, 1967 and 1977. After retiring, Roche became a highly successful coach, guiding the careers of world No.1 players Ivan Lendl, Patrick Rafter, Lleyton Hewitt and Roger Federer.
Titles/Finals
Titles
Singles champion
French 1966
Doubles champion
Australian 1965, 1967, 1971, 1976, (January) 1977
French 1967, 1969
Wimbledon 1965, 1968-70, 1974
United States 1967
Mixed doubles champion
Australian 1966
Wimbledon 1976
Davis Cup
1964-67, 1974, 1976-78
Coach 1994-2000
Finals
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|80
|Born
|17 May 1945
|Birth place
|Tarcutta, New South Wales
|Plays
|Left-handed
|Playing Status
|Retired
|Australian Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1998
|International Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1986