Todd Reid won the boys’ singles title at Wimbledon in 2002 before making the transition to seniors.

Todd started playing tennis at the age of four and by the time he was six his father, Bob, was coaching him. However, he didn’t take the sport seriously until he was 13 and invited to train at Nick Bollettieri’s Tennis Academy in Florida, where he spent almost four years.

The hard-hitting right-hander made his Davis Cup debut in 2004 against Morocco.

Injury and illness put Todd’s career on hold in 2005 before a comeback in 2008.

Todd considers his forehand to be his best shot.