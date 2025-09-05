- Biography
Biography
On Court
Thelma Long was the winner of 19 majors over a 22-year career. She was especially successful in doubles, capturing a record 12 Australian doubles titles. Long held the record as the oldest Australian women’s singles champion (she was aged 35 years and eight months in 1954 when she won her second Australian singles title) until 2017, when Serena Williams eclipsed her record. Long still holds the team record for the most Australian doubles titles (10) with Nancye Wynne Bolton. In 1960, Long became a coach and mentored many junior players in her home state of New South Wales. In 1985 Tennis NSW awarded Long life membership of the state association, and in 2000 she was awarded the Australian Sports medal.
Titles/Finals
Titles
Singles champion
Australian 1952, 1954
Doubles champion
Australian 1936-40, 1947-49, 1951-52, 1956, 1958
Mixed doubles champion
Australian 1951-52, 1954-55
French 1956
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|14 October 1918
|Birth place
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Australian Tennis Hall Of Fame
|2002