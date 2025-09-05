Thelma Long was the winner of 19 majors over a 22-year career. She was especially successful in doubles, capturing a record 12 Australian doubles titles. Long held the record as the oldest Australian women’s singles champion (she was aged 35 years and eight months in 1954 when she won her second Australian singles title) until 2017, when Serena Williams eclipsed her record. Long still holds the team record for the most Australian doubles titles (10) with Nancye Wynne Bolton. In 1960, Long became a coach and mentored many junior players in her home state of New South Wales. In 1985 Tennis NSW awarded Long life membership of the state association, and in 2000 she was awarded the Australian Sports medal.