Wood became the Chief Executive Officer of Tennis Australia in July 2005 and stepped down from the role in September 2013.

Educated in Australia and the United States, he played tennis throughout the 1980s, and was a contemporary of Pat Cash and Wally Masur.

He represented Victoria at junior level before embarking on the professional ATP Tour from 1985 to 1987.

Wood later moved his career aspirations into business and, before joining Tennis Australia, he amassed 18 years of extensive business experience as the chief executive of information, communications and technology companies in Australia, across Asia-Pacific and around the world.

This included periods as Vice President Asia-Pacific with SynOptics Communications Inc (1991–1995), Bay Networks (1995–1997), Nortel Networks (1997–1999) and Alteon WebSystems (1999–2001), before taking up the post of President of Nortel for Australia and New Zealand in May 2001.