Stephen was catapulted to fame in 2005 when he and doubles partner Wesley Moodie of South Africa won the Wimbledon men’s doubles title after coming through qualifying. The duo beat five seeded teams including the No.1, No.2 and No.3 pairs en route to the title.

Stephen played collegiate tennis at Auburn University, Alabama from 1996 to 2000 where he achieved All American status in singles (1998) and doubles (2000). He was also the 1999 National Claycourt Champion and his 93 career doubles victories remain a university record.

Although he is based in California for most of the year, Stephen considers Australia his favourite country and married Venezuelan professional, Milagros Sequera in the Dandenong Ranges in December 2009.

When he’s not playing tennis, Stephen enjoys playing golf and following the Hawthorn Hawks in the AFL. His favourite cities are Melbourne and Stockholm and he has a weakness for chocolate.

Stephen also has two older sisters, Inglea and Neika.