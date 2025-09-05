Youl was the No.1 ranked Australian U18 junior in 1983 and ranked No.5 in the world.

He was runner-up to Stefan Edberg at the 1983 US Open Juniors and Australian Open Juniors.

Ranked No.1 in junior doubles with Mark Kratzmann, he won the US Open, Wimbledon and French Open junior doubles titles of 1983.

The son of farmer and Formula 1 racing car driver John Youl his senior record was similarly impressive.

He won two ATP singles titles (Schenectady 1989 and Singapore 1992), and two doubles (Casablanca 1990 and Bucharest 1994).

Youl reached the last 16 of the Australian Open in 1990, losing to eventual champion Ivan Lendl, and the last 16 at Wimbledon in 1988, losing to eventual champion Stefan Edberg.

He was twice a doubles quarterfinalist at Wimbledon (1986 w/Warder and 1989 w/Van Emburg), at the Australian Open (1992 w/Borwick) and the US Open (1992 w/Borwick).

Youl achieved a career-high singles ranking of No.80 (September 1992) and No.63 in doubles (April 1992).

He retired aged 30 with persistent back and knee problems. He is now National Coach in Tasmania.