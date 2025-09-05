Nettle began coaching several of Australia’s leading players in 2007, namely Peter Luczak, following a professional career that yielded two Futures singles titles and four doubles, including the Caloundra Challenger in 2005 partnering Luczak.

He was ranked a career-high No.339 in October 2004, and in doubles climbed to No.369 in September 2006.

Nettle was raised on his family’s vineyard in Cobdogla, South Australia. Nettle is an AIS Pro Tour Program coach.

He currently coaches Casey Dellacqua, and helped guide the West Australian to the WTA top 30 in August 2014.